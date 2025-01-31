Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Worth $14.80 Billion In 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated storage & retrieval system is expected to grow from USD 9.86 billion in 2025 to USD 14.80 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of approximately 8.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. This growth is attributed to the increased adoption of and digital transformation across e-commerce, automobile, and sectors. The factors that drive the include an efficient method of inventory management, low operational costs, and high safety standards. Advanced technologies like loT, robotics, and Al integration ensure precise and efficient operations, driving market growth. ASRS has become vital to optimize work cycles, to cut down the manual intervention that impacts sustainability practices while being the backbones in most modern supply chains. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on ' Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market'

150 – Tables

60 – Figures

270 – Pages Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 9.86 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 14.80 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Payload Capacity, By Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Longer ROI Periods for Certain Applications Key Market Opportunities Rising implementation of strict guidelines for medical intralogistics Key Market Drivers Strong focus on efficient space utilization and cost saving

Unit load systems are anticipated to hold a significant share in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market during the forecast period.

Unit load systems are well known for their capacity to work well for large and heavy loads, and for their importance in such areas of industry as manufacturing, warehousing and logistics. Their scalability and inherent ability to integrate with current infrastructure enable companies to gain better material handling with increased productivity and lower labor and error costs. These systems are most valuable for automating large-scale storage and retrieval processes, achieving operational efficiency in situations of high demand. Due to the development of the automation technology, such as smart control systems and enhanced safety devices, the reliability and application of unit load systems have been further promoted. As industries expand their focus on opportunities to improve supply chains, unit load systems will continue to play a vital role in the ASRS market.

By Industry, the automotive sector is expected to hold a significant share in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market during the forecast period.

The automotive industry heavily relies on ASRS solutions in order to make their complex supply chains smooth, to handle the high volume of inventory, and support just-in-time manufacturing processes. These systems offer efficient handling of heavy and large-scale car parts, such that the storage happens to be accurate and quick, and this is critical to the maintenance of production timelines. The integration of advanced technologies such as inventory tracking and automated control systems increases efficiency in operating them and minimizes labor costs. In addition, automation in assembly lines and spare parts management has increased the need for ASRS in the sector. With automotive manufacturers increasingly focusing on efficiency and productivity, ASRS continues to play a pivotal role in optimizing operations.

By Region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the highest CAGR in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System industry during the forecast period.

The demand for ASRS solutions in Asia-Pacific is being driven by rapid industrialization and the expansion of sectors such as e-commerce, automotive, and metals and heavy machinery in emerging countries like China, India, and Japan. Businesses in the region are increasingly using automation to solve issues such as labor shortages, increased operational costs, and effective inventory management. Increased interest in warehouse optimization along with government efforts to increase industrial automation has fueled the adoption of ASRS even more. Technology advancement and increasing presence of global and regional ASRS providers in APAC have further strengthened the market. The region is expected to see significant growth in the ASRS market, given the growing investments in logistics infrastructure.

Major companies operating in the automated storage & retrieval system companies include TGW Logistics Group (Austria), Kardex (Switzerland), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), SSI SCHAEFER (Germany).

