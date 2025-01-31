Thelotter US Issues Warning To Unsuspecting Users: Be Wary Of Online Scams

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Online lottery courier service employs stringent security protocols

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TheLotter US, a trusted lottery courier service, sends a reminder to customers to be vigilant against online phishing scams and fraudulent websites. With online lottery courier services growing in popularity, cybercriminals often target unsuspecting individuals with fraudulent emails and messages that falsely claim recipients have won a lottery prize.

Please remember, you cannot win a prize for a contest you have not entered.

"Security is at the core of our service, and our top priority is ensuring customers feel confident when playing online," says Yael Hertz, CEO of TheLotter Group. "While many enjoy the convenience of online lottery courier services, it's crucial to stay vigilant against scams targeting personal information."

TheLotter Group's announcement follows their fraud team's discovery of phishing attempts, including several fraudulent websites impersonating the courier service's platform.

Thanks to the diligent efforts of TheLotter's fraud and security team, many of these fraudulent websites, including and , have been successfully taken down. However, it's important to remain cautious of similar fake platforms that may emerge in the future.

Websites like these often have an "off" feel-stretched or low-quality images, poorly worded content, non-functional buttons, and links that don't lead anywhere. They may also ask for credit card details prematurely or without requiring account verification.

"We're concerned about the harm phishing scams can cause and the negative impact on companies like ours, committed to keeping customers safe and informed. That's why we actively educate and warn our customers, raising awareness to help protect them."

TheLotter US advises consumers to stay vigilant and watch out for common red flags: fake email addresses, fraudulent websites with suspicious links, requests for personal information, unusual payment demands, and indications of an unsecured connection.

"We encourage customers to log into their accounts directly if they ever receive a winning notification and to never respond to unsolicited requests for personal information," adds Hertz. "Staying informed about scams is key to protecting yourself online."

TheLotter US also urges individuals to report any suspicious communications to relevant authorities, such as the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP or online , or the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

If you have any doubts or concerns about the legitimacy of something you've seen or been contacted about, TheLotter US is available 24/7 to assist, clarify, and offer advice.

About TheLotter US

TheLotter US is a lottery courier service that provides US residents the opportunity to order official lottery tickets online. Lottery draw game tickets are purchased on a customer's behalf at a fully vetted and licensed lottery retailer. All prizes are paid out by the official state lotteries. PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY. Players must be 18+ to purchase a Lottery ticket. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

SOURCE theLotter US

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED