Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg Assumes The Position As Skistar's New CFO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkiStar AB (publ) informed the that Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg had been appointed as SkiStar's new CFO on 18 December 2024 and that she would assume the role on 31 March 2025 at the latest. She will assume the role on 1 February 2025. In connection to this the present CFO, Martin Almgren, will resign his role. Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg will be part of SkiStar's Group Management as of said date.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 31 January 2025, 04.00 p.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Martin Almgren, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar's business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit .

Attachment

SkiStar Press Release - Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg assumes the position as new CFO at SkiStar AB