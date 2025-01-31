Lingokids Wins Two Prestigious Awards, Strengthening Its Position As A Leading Edtech App For Kids

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingokids , the leading educational app for children aged 2-8 years old, is thrilled to announce its latest achievements: winning the Parents' Picks Awards 2025 and the Mom's Choice Awards 2025 . These prestigious recognitions reaffirm Lingokids' commitment to providing high-quality, safe, and interactive experiences that empower young learners and give parents peace of mind.

A Double Recognition for Excellence in Early Education

Lingokids has been honored with the Best Educational App award in both Preschool and Elementary categories by the Parents' Picks Awards . This distinction is particularly significant as only two companies have been recognized in both categories, highlighting the app's broad appeal and effectiveness across different age groups. Selected by parents and education experts, the Parents' Picks Awards celebrate top-tier learning tools that enhance children's cognitive, social, and emotional development.

Additionally, Lingokids has once again received the Mom's Choice Awards® Gold Level distinction, the highest honor awarded by MCA . This marks the second consecutive year that Lingokids has achieved this prestigious recognition, underscoring its consistent commitment to excellence in educational technology. The Mom's Choice Awards are globally respected and trusted by parents, educators, and professionals, evaluating products based on their quality, innovation, and educational value.

Why Lingokids Stands Out

Lingokids has been recognized for its unique PlaylearningTM approach, which seamlessly blends education with interactive and entertaining content. The app offers a diverse range of activities, including Lingokids Lessons, gamified learning experiences, and exciting partnerships such as its recent collaboration with NASA to introduce children to space and science concepts.

The awards highlight Lingokids' alignment with key educational principles, including:



Academic Skill Development: Strengthening literacy, math, and critical thinking skills.

Social & Emotional Learning: Encouraging empathy, self-awareness, and communication.

Cognitive Growth: Fostering problem-solving and logical reasoning. Safe & Guilt-Free Screen Time: Providing a secure and engaging digital learning environment that parents can trust.

Continuing the Mission into 2025

Winning these prestigious awards reinforces Lingokids' mission to be the #1 kids' educational and safe screen time choice for families worldwide. As the app continues to expand its content and partnerships, parents can expect even more innovative learning experiences designed to make education engaging, interactive, and stress-free.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is an educational tech and media company dedicated to transforming the way children learn traditional and modern life skills. Through its unique PlaylearningTM approach, Lingokids provides engaging, interactive learning experiences, empowering children to lead their own educational journeys. Launched in 2015, Lingokids has become a trusted platform for over 160 million families worldwide, offering the award-winning Lingokids app, podcasts, videos, and more.

