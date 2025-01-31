2025 American Women Quarters™ Rolls And Bags Honoring Ida B. Wells On Sale February 4

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) 2025 American Women QuartersTM rolls and bags honoring Ida B. Wells will be available for purchase on February 4 at noon EST. The Ida B. Wells quarter is the 16th coin in the American Women QuartersTM Program, a four-year program that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation's history and helped pave the way for generations that followed.

The rolls and bags product options include:



Priced at $47.25, a bag of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia (product code 25WBA)

Priced at $47.25, a bag of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Denver (product code 25WBB)

Priced at $42.00, a two-roll set containing a total of 80 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 25WRA) Priced at $63.00, a three-roll set containing a total of 120 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco (product code 25WRB)

Orders for the 100-coin bags are limited to 10 per household on the first day, while orders for the two-roll and three-roll sets are limited to three per household on the first day.

Because of overwhelming demand, much of the production of the three-roll sets is accounted for through subscriptions. A limited quantity will be available for purchase on February 4 at noon EST.

The American Women Quarters rolls and bags are available for purchase through the Mint's Product Subscription Program . Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the enrollment is cancelled. Visit our subscriptions page to learn more.

The American Women Quarters will also be available at the Mint's sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

The reverse (tails) design of the Ida B. Wells quarter depicts her as she gazes courageously and proudly toward the future. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,”“E PLURIBUS UNUM,”“IDA B. WELLS,”“25 CENTS,” and“JOURNALIST, SUFFRAGIST, CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST.” Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Elana Hagler created the reverse design, which Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted.

Each coin in this series features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington's birth. The inscriptions are“LIBERTY,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,” and“2025.”

Launched in 2022, and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five new quarter dollar reverse designs each year. The American Women Quarters Program is authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint's numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept, nor honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 4, 2025, at noon EST.

