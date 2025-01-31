AI And Quantum Computing Could Reshape The S&P 500--What Investors Need To Know

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – The is witnessing another tech so far in 2025, kicking off the presidency with the massive $500-billion Stargate AI project, which sent the to a new high . In the past two weeks, the tech has witnessed significant advancements in both artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, signaling a transformative era for various sectors. Notably, quantum computing have captured investors' attention, competing with AI stocks. Despite a recent roller coaster in the stocks of quantum computing companies, research firm Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI) forecasts a quantum addressable market in the range of $15-20 billion between 2025-2030. It's easy to see that both AI and quantum computing are entwined , as industry leaders foresee a growing synergy between the two in 2025. As these technologies evolve, stakeholders are closely monitoring their implications for the future. Some of the key players with ties into these emerging landscapes include Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF ), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS ), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META ), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ).

The article continued: Researchers at The Quantum Insider predict the quantum computing field could generate $1 trillion in economic impact within the next decade, while McKinsey analysts estimate quantum's influence could climb as high as $2 trillion by 2035 . Meanwhile, McKinsey also predicts that AI could add as much as $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy.

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF ) , a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning (ML), today announced the appointment of Ted Carefoot as Vice President of Product. Carefoot, an accomplished technology leader with a track record of driving innovation at firms such as Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ), Disney Online Studios Canada -a division of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS )-and other major technology firms, will drive the continued evolution of QSE , Scope's flagship quantum-proof security platform.

By adding Carefoot and his expertise to the team, Scope is signaling its seriousness towards expanding its presence in the market, as its QSE is a viable option for future-proofing a business's security.

"Quantum computing doesn't need to be mainstream to become a threat," said Sean Prescott, Founder of Scope Technologies , in a previous press release stressing the importance of acting fast when it comes to future-proofing cybersecurity. "It only takes one advanced quantum computer in the wrong hands to render traditional encryption obsolete. That's why businesses must act now to secure their data, rather than wait for quantum technology to achieve mass adoption. Furthermore, some specialized quantum computing systems currently in the market can already be adapted to decrypt non-quantum-resilient encryption."

Recently, Scope announced that its Quantum Security Entropy (QSE) platform is fully aligned with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) proposed updates to the HIPAA Security Rule. These updates aim to address the rising threats to healthcare data security. The company quickly followed that up by showing the market's confidence in its progress, through completing a $1.8 million private placement , and receiving a $1 million debt financing from its first enterprise level client, First Majestic Silver , totalling $2.8 million in new funds to work with starting immediately.

With over 20 years of experience in leading high-performance product teams and initiatives, Ted Carefoot brings to Scope expertise in AI-driven cloud, digital security, risk management, and software product development. He most recently served as Development Director at EA , driving designated IP assets and online content end-to-end production through release. Prior to that, he held leadership roles including managing cybersecurity initiatives at Disney Online Studios Canada , and AI cloud projects at Finger Food Studios .

Carefoot's extensive experience in software development, risk management, AI, and security compliance, reinforced by his certifications in Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), Cybersecurity, and Agile Product Management, positions him to play a critical role in expanding Scope's market leadership in quantum security solutions.

"As Scope Technologies continues its aggressive growth trajectory, our commitment to product excellence and innovation is paramount," said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies Corp. "Ted's experience in building and scaling complex digital security and AI-driven products at leading technology companies is exactly what we need as we expand QSE's adoption in both enterprise and retail markets. His expertise will accelerate our product roadmap, ensuring QSE remains at the forefront of post-quantum security."

Carefoot's appointment underscores Scope Technologies' commitment to product advancement, market expansion, and revenue growth. With quantum computing advancements posing increasing threats to conventional encryption, QSE's suite of quantum-resilient security solutions has gained traction across multiple industries. Carefoot will oversee the scaling of QSE's product capabilities, optimizing its architecture for enterprise, cloud, and decentralized security solutions.

"I'm thrilled to join Scope Technologies at such a pivotal time," said Ted Carefoot, VP of Product of Scope . "Quantum threats are real, and businesses need solutions now to future-proof their security. The opportunity to lead QSE's product evolution and drive meaningful market adoption aligns perfectly with my experience in AI-driven security and large-scale product development."

Scope Technologies continues to aggressively expand its team and product offerings, reinforcing its position as a leader in next-generation quantum-proof security. With QSE already in the market and gaining momentum, the company remains focused on delivering real-world solutions to secure critical data today and into the future.

Back in late 2024, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ) showed at its Investor Day 2024 presentation the gaming giant has fully embraced generative AI . According to EA's CEO Andrew Wilson, the company has over 100 active AI and machine learning projects under its belt across three categories: efficiency, expansion, and transformation. For Wilson, efficiency means more than just cutting costs, asserting that AI would help EA handle development and business tasks faster, cheaper, and at a higher quality.

"That means driving more iteration, more testing, and higher quality content for our community," said Wilson at the envent. "It means removing obstacles for our game developers, it means culturalizing content across geographies so they can focus on finding more fun for more players around the world. The lowering of these friction points leads to deeper gameplay experiences."

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS ), an entertainment giant, has not only reportedly streamlining operations and enhancing its creative teams with AI-driven animation techniques , but now the house of mouse unveiled its AI developments for smarter advertising at CES 2025. Disney Advertising's ad-supported monthly active users across the company's streaming platforms have reached an estimated 157 million globally, including 112 million domestically, on average per month over the last six months.

"In this transformative era of advertising, brands need more than just compelling storytelling - they need advanced solutions that deliver real results," said Rita Ferro, President, Global Advertising, The Walt Disney Company . " Disney is at the forefront of this shift, making strategic investments in our ad technology and capabilities to help brands connect with audiences across streaming TV, live sports, and beyond. By combining our unparalleled content with innovative tools, we're creating opportunities for brands to become part of the cultural conversations that shape our world - and we invite them to push the limits with us."

At the infrastructure and technical level, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META ), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) recently responded to the market's shock response days after Chinese upstart DeepSeek revealed a breakthrough in cheap AI. Despite DeepSeek's quick progress and the doubts over US-led AI supremacy that ensued, big tech leaders still insist building massive computer networks was still necessary to serve growing corporate needs.

For perspective, Microsoft has committed $80 billion for AI in its current fiscal year, while Meta is slated to invest as much as $65 billion towards AI. In comparison, DeepSeek's claims of only spending roughly $6 million to get where it is. However, already there have been claims of potential inappropriate use of data by OpenAI , maker of the popular ChatGPT, towards DeepSeek in the aftermath of its launch.

All the while, the fact remains, that most tech leaders insist that major investment is needed to build the infrastructure for an AI and quantum computing future.

"Investing 'very heavily' in capital expenditure and infrastructure is going to be a strategic advantage over time," said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta on a post-earnings call.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella said the spending was necessary to overcome the capacity constraints that have hampered technology giants' ability to capitalize fully on AI.

"As AI becomes more efficient and accessible, we will see exponentially more demand," said Nadella on a call with analysts.

However, Nadella has also had kind words to say about DeepSeek , after it may have proven its claims and demonstrated it could outperform the abilities of western technology at a fraction of the cost.

"DeepSeek has had some real innovations," Nadella said during an investor call after Microsoft reported its most recent quarterly results. "Obviously now that all gets commoditized and it's going to get broadly used. We ourselves have been seeing significant efficiency gains both in training and inference for years now."

