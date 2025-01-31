Consumer Genomics Market Size To Hit USD 10.8 Billion By 2032, Growing At A 24.6% CAGR - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consumer Genomics growth is driven by rapid advancements in genetic testing technologies, declining sequencing costs, and increasing consumer awareness Pune, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Consumer Genomics Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider, the global Consumer Genomics Market size was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2024 to 2032.” An increase in demand for genetic testing services coupled with a greater emphasis on preventive healthcare, has positioned consumer genomics as a transformative sector in the healthcare landscape. The consumer genomics market is rapidly changing, driven by the intersection of advanced technology, increased consumer interest in their own genetics, and the general trend toward personalized healthcare. Consumers today are increasingly opting for DNA testing kits to gain insights into their health, ancestry, and genetic predispositions to diseases. These services are enabling individuals to take proactive steps in managing their health, boosting the demand for genetic testing products and services. Millions of people in the U.S. alone are affected by genetic diseases, with estimates showing that at least 1 in 10 Americans has a hereditary condition, according to a report from the Atlanta, Georgia-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published in 2023. The CDC estimates that genetic testing could lead to earlier detection and prevention of certain genetic diseases, potentially saving billions in healthcare costs. Research by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) published in 2023 found a 30% lower hospitalization rate among people with genetic risk factors for certain diseases who received genetic testing.

Furthermore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has become more active in overseeing genetic testing devices to protect consumers. In support of consumer confidence and the growth of the DTC genetic testing market, the FDA granted over 50 DTC product approvals in 2023. These products are assisting consumers to learn about their genetic risks and use this information to make better health decisions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), genetic testing could become an important part of preventing noncommunicable diseases, which are responsible for 71% of global deaths each year. As consumer genomics services continue to proliferate, the WHO suggests that genetic testing might save as much as 10% of healthcare costs by 2030. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

23andMe, Inc. (Ancestry Service, Health + Ancestry Service)

Ancestry.com LLC (AncestryDNA, Traits + All Access Package)

Illumina, Inc. (iSeq 100, MiSeq)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Ion Torrent, Applied Biosystems Genetic Analyzer)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (myRisk Hereditary Cancer, Prequel Prenatal Screen)

Gene by Gene, Ltd. (Family Tree DNA, myDNA Wellness)

Color Genomics, Inc. (Color Test, Hereditary Cancer Test)

Helix OpCo LLC (DNA Kit, DNA Discovery Kit)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (Comprehensive Cancer Panel, Carrier Screening Test) Veritas Genetics, Inc. (myGenome, Whole Genome Sequencing Service) Consumer Genomics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.5 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 10.8 billion CAGR CAGR of 24.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Genomic Research Advancements, Increased Awareness of Consumer Genomics, and Rise in Demand for Personalized Health Care.

Segment Analysis

By Application

In 2023, the consumer genomics market was dominated by the genetic-relatedness segment, with a share of 21%. As consumers look to discover their ancestral and genealogical origins and family histories, genetic testing in this arena has grown tremendously. The popularity of genetic-relatedness testing in consumer genomics reflects our newfound ability to obtain information regarding our ancestry via services such as 23andMe and AncestryDNA. Another area that is experiencing healthy growth is genetic predisposition aside from ancestry testing. Rising genetic tests have gained popularity among consumers who want to know their risks for widespread diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain types of cancers.

Consumer Genomics Market Segmentation

By Application



Genetic relatedness

Ancestry

Lifestyle, Wellness, & Nutrition

Diagnostics

Sports Nutrition & Health

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic testing Others

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the Consumer Genomics market and accounted for 38% of the total share in 2023. Various aspects like an existing healthcare network, availability of genetic testing services, and growth in consumer demand for personalized healthcare solutions are projected to drive the growth of the region. Initiatives like the U.S. Precision Medicine Initiative, led by the NIH and launched in 2015, have powered the widespread move toward genetic testing in the general public. The consumer genomics market in North America is expanding as a result of the initiative to promote precision medicine. The U.S. government spent more than USD 100 million on research related to precision medicine in 2023, and this has accelerated the introduction of cheaper, more readily available genetic testing products. Such investments are projected to remain a pivotal driver in fortifying the market growth for North America, especially when the region moves toward a preventive healthcare approach.

The fastest-growing market is projected to be Asia-Pacific in terms of consumer genomics market during the forecast period. The reasons for this expansion are increasing disposable incomes, wider access to healthcare, and a higher understanding of the advantages of genetic testing. Investment in digital health technologies within countries like China and India and also initiatives such as the China Healthy China 2030 plan drive the rapid growth of the genomics market. As genetic testing becomes more affordable, the demand for consumer genomics products is expected to rise significantly, particularly among younger consumers seeking to understand their genetic risks and ancestry.

Recent Developments



Illumina, a leading player in the genomics market, announced in April 2024 an improved version of its DNA sequencing technology that provides cheaper and more precise testing. This will drastically lower the cost of consumer genomics making it affordable for the average person. In 2023, Gene by Gene, a leading player in DNA testing, collaborated with health tech companies to introduce a new line of products aimed at providing consumers with personalized diet and fitness recommendations based on their genetic data. This innovation is expected to attract health-conscious consumers looking for ways to optimize their lifestyle based on their unique genetic profiles.





