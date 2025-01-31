Strategus Announces Majority Investment From Private Equity Firm CIVC Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) will continued growth of leading managed services provider of CTV advertising

Todd Porch moves from President to CEO as company is positioned for leadership

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategus , the leading managed services provider of high-performance connected TV (“CTV”) advertising campaigns, today announced a majority investment by CIVC Partners, (“CIVC”), a Chicago-based middle-market private equity firm that has invested over $2.6 billion in more than 86 platforms in the business services sector. Strategus, founded in 2013 by Dave Miles and Joel Cox, serves agency and direct brand clients with innovative programmatic CTV and omnichannel marketing solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Todd Porch and the existing Strategus management team, the company is positioned for continued growth and expansion in the rapidly evolving CTV advertising space. The investment from CIVC will help accelerate Strategus' market leadership in CTV and provide additional resources to further enhance the company's capabilities, products and partnerships.

“Strategus is the leading 'CTV-first' managed services company and with its differentiated offering has built an impressive track record of delivering higher performing CTV advertising solutions that help brands reach their audiences in a more effective and efficient way,” said Scott Schwartz, Partner at CIVC Partners.“Leveraging our experience with other marketing services companies, we are excited to support Strategus in its next phase of growth.”

CIVC's investment will enable Strategus to strengthen its technology platform, scale its operations, and expand its offering of innovative, data-driven solutions that help clients optimize their CTV investments. Strategus' unique managed services approach to programmatic CTV advertising will continue to empower brands and agencies to drive deeper engagement and better results in the quickly growing connected TV ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to partner with CIVC, who shares our vision for the future of CTV and cohesive, omnichannel marketing,” said Todd Porch, CEO of Strategus.“This investment will allow us to invest in our technology, as well as our processes and people, and ultimately deliver even more value to our clients. We look forward to continuing to innovate and lead in this dynamic and fast-growing market.”

“With CTV ad spend expected to grow 40-50% annually over the next few years, CIVC's investment in Strategus is a vote of confidence in our current trajectory as well as in the broader CTV and advertising environment,” commented Joel Cox, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Strategus.“We are known as innovators and thought leaders in the CTV marketplace and we are excited to be in a position to help continue to propel it forward.”

Since its founding, Strategus has been committed to helping brands and agencies navigate the complexities of the digital advertising landscape by offering fully managed, end-to-end CTV advertising services. The company's proven ability to deliver measurable results has made it a trusted partner for both agency and brand clients who want to capitalize on the power of connected TV.

JEGI CLARITY acted as financial advisor to Strategus in this transaction.

