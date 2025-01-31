2025 Meat Industry Report: Global Market Poised For Robust Growth, Expected To Reach $1.9 Trillion By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global meat market has demonstrated substantial growth from 2018 to 2023 and is projected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming decade. With a recorded value of nearly $1.06 trillion in 2023, the market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $1.45 trillion by 2028, and surging to an estimated $1.9 trillion by 2033.

Driving Forces and Potential Challenges

Key factors propelling this market growth include increasing meat consumption, rising disposable incomes, greater awareness of health benefits from meat consumption, and burgeoning demands for convenience meat-based foods. Potential impediments to future market growth may include the growing acceptance of vegan and vegetarian diets and the volatility of meat pricing.

Segment Analysis

In 2023, raw meat dominated the market by type, constituting over 62% of the market share. Meanwhile, processed meat is expected to exhibit notable expansion, forecasting as the fastest-growing segment. By product, chicken led the market in 2023, with other meat products predicted to grow at the fastest pace. Distribution channels saw supermarkets and hypermarkets at the forefront, while producers are projected to become the quickest growing segment.

Geographical Insights

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global meat market in 2023. Looking ahead, South America and the Middle East are estimated to witness the most rapid growth, followed by Africa and North America. The dynamic nature of regional market expansions underscores the global market's robustness and potential.

Competitive Landscape

The market landscape is relatively fragmented, with the top ten competitors making up only a fraction of the overall market share. This indicates room for growth, competition, and innovation within the market.

Emerging Opportunities

Segment-wise, the largest opportunities are anticipated in the raw meat and chicken product segments, as well as in the supermarkets and hypermarkets distribution channel. In terms of regional market value, Brazil is set to experience significant gains.

Strategic Recommendations

Companies in the meat market are advised to pivot towards sustainable protein innovation, invest in cell- and cultivated-based meat advancements, and capitalize on processed meat and poultry growth. Further, expanding into emerging markets, forging strategic partnerships, maintaining competitive pricing, and enhancing online distribution channels are pivotal for seizing market opportunities and driving growth.

The meat market continues to adapt and evolve, remaining resilient amidst changing consumer preferences and global economic shifts. The projected growth and emerging trends underscore the industry's vitality and the diverse opportunities it presents for stakeholders across the supply chain.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 294 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.06 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.9 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



