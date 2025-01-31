Tootris Welcomes Tech Expert To Bridge Innovation Across Government, Nonprofits & Public Sectors In Child Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matthew Henry, Senior Director of Solutions

- Matthew Henry, Senior Director of Government Solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TOOTRiS , the nation's largest and most comprehensive Child Care Benefit solution for employers, proudly announces the appointment of Matthew Henry as Senior Director, Government Solutions. With a distinguished background in technology and executive leadership, Matthew's extensive experience in multiple organizations will be invaluable in advancing the mission at TOOTRiS to empower working parents and businesses nationwide.

Matthew served in dual roles as Chief of Community Systems and Services, and Chief Information Officer, at Child Care Aware of America (formally NACCRRA). In these roles, Matthew led the Child Care Subsidy Programs for the Department of Defense including Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood (MCCYN) and the Exceptional Family Member (EFM) program. Matthew introduced the concept of human-centered service design, leading organizational efforts to train every employee in its tools and principles. Here, Matthew developed a love for the Child Care system in America and birthed the vision of how human-centered transformative technology will change the way families and providers search, select, enroll and afford the highest-quality Child Care of all types.

Matthew's impressive career includes transformative roles previously held with KEMET (now KEMET Yageo Group) and LeTourneau University, where he spearheaded technological advancements and fostered a culture of innovation. Additionally, he has contributed to the broader higher education landscape through his involvement with state and national organizations, including those focused on Christian colleges and universities.

Matthew's Role at TOOTRiS:

As head of Government Solutions, Matthew will work with nonprofits and all levels of government leaders, engaging and empowering support for working parents across the nation. As local, regional, and state organizations continue to see the new era of Child Care Benefits for all, Matthew's leadership will be instrumental in bringing together benefits that can drive employee satisfaction which drives strong economic growth and high-quality providers throughout the US.

“The future of a successful, re-envisioned, equitable, and just U.S. Child Care system depends on the implementation of interoperable digital technology, benefiting the entire community,” said Matthew.

"We are thrilled to have Matthew Henry join the TOOTRiS family," said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "Matthew's deep understanding of how technology can improve the Child Care landscape is invaluable. His experience with the Department of Defense and Child Care Resource & Referral systems makes him the perfect advocate to help government and nonprofit leaders see how investing in the right tools and solutions will drive meaningful change in the Child Care system."

Matthew's career began as the first Information Technology department in his alma mater, Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC. Here, he took his self-made typing business into a multi-decade career in technology. His broad skill set, encompassing technology, innovation, transformative leadership, human-centered design, nonprofit, government and public operations underscores his ability to drive meaningful impact across diverse industries.

Matthew and his wife, Amy, live in the Washington DC area where they enjoy discussions in politics, outdoor activities and spending time at science clubs and book launches. Together, they have two children living across the country.

TOOTRiS is excited to have Matthew's visionary leadership guiding nonprofits and government leaders to partner in the expansion of Employer Child Care Benefits, ensuring that working parents have the support they need to thrive in their careers.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 230,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

For more information, visit .

Jeff McAdam

TOOTRiS

+1 720-988-0984

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.