SAS Names Global Partner Award Winners

1/31/2025 9:16:25 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're always looking for ways to improve and streamline the partner experience so SAS Partners can collaborate, innovate and deliver impactful results for customers more easily than ever," said John Carey, Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. "Congratulations to our 2025 winners on their achievements. I am beyond grateful to all our partners for their dedication over this past year and look forward to celebrating even more partners in the years to come."

The 2025 SAS Global Partner Award winners are:

Global Systems Integrator (GSI) Partners

  • Global GSI Partner of the Year: Deloitte
    • Americas GSI Partner of the Year: EY
    • EME-AP GSI Partner of the Year: Accenture
    • Europe GSI Partner of the Year: Deloitte
    • 2025 GSI Business Impact Award: KPMG

Solution Provider Partners

  • Global Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Katalyze Data
    • North America Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Pinnacle Solutions
    • Latin America Solution Provider Partner of the Year: T.O. Brasil
    • Western Europe Solution Provider Partner of the Year: OCS Consulting
    • Northern Europe Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Katalyze Data
    • Central and Eastern Europe Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Amplio
    • APJ Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Woodpecker
    • META Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Linktera

Service Provider Partners

  • EMEA Service Provider Partner of the Year: APPC
  • APJ Service Provider Partner of the Year: Zencos Australia

Technology and Cloud Partners

  • Global Technology Partner of the Year: Intel
    • 2025 Technology Business Impact Award: Red Hat
  • Global Cloud Partner of the Year: Microsoft
    • Americas Cloud Partner of the Year: Microsoft
    • EMEA-AP Cloud Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Explore SAS' dynamic partner network , and keep up with the latest SAS Partner News by following SAS Partners on LinkedIn.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

Editorial Contact:
 Caroline Ricks
[email protected]
919-531-4978

SOURCE SAS

