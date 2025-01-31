SAS Names Global Partner Award Winners
"We're always looking for ways to improve and streamline the partner experience so SAS Partners can collaborate, innovate and deliver impactful results for customers more easily than ever," said John Carey, Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. "Congratulations to our 2025 winners on their achievements. I am beyond grateful to all our partners for their dedication over this past year and look forward to celebrating even more partners in the years to come."
The 2025 SAS Global Partner Award winners are:
Global Systems Integrator (GSI) Partners
Global GSI Partner of the Year: Deloitte
Americas GSI Partner of the Year: EY
EME-AP GSI Partner of the Year: Accenture
Europe GSI Partner of the Year: Deloitte
2025 GSI Business Impact Award: KPMG
Solution Provider Partners
Global Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Katalyze Data
North America Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Pinnacle Solutions
Latin America Solution Provider Partner of the Year: T.O. Brasil
Western Europe Solution Provider Partner of the Year: OCS Consulting
Northern Europe Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Katalyze Data
Central and Eastern Europe Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Amplio
APJ Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Woodpecker
META Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Linktera
Service Provider Partners
EMEA Service Provider Partner of the Year: APPC
APJ Service Provider Partner of the Year: Zencos Australia
Technology and Cloud Partners
Global Technology Partner of the Year: Intel
2025 Technology Business Impact Award: Red Hat
Global Cloud Partner of the Year: Microsoft
Americas Cloud Partner of the Year: Microsoft
EMEA-AP Cloud Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
About SAS
SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.
