SAS Names Global Partner Award Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're always looking for ways to improve and streamline the partner experience so SAS Partners can collaborate, innovate and deliver impactful results for customers more easily than ever," said John Carey, Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. "Congratulations to our 2025 winners on their achievements. I am beyond grateful to all our partners for their dedication over this past year and look forward to celebrating even more partners in the years to come."

The 2025 SAS Global Partner Award winners are:

Global Systems Integrator (GSI) Partners



Global GSI Partner of the Year: Deloitte



Americas GSI Partner of the Year: EY



EME-AP GSI Partner of the Year: Accenture



Europe GSI Partner of the Year: Deloitte 2025 GSI Business Impact Award: KPMG

Solution Provider Partners



Global Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Katalyze Data



North America Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Pinnacle Solutions



Latin America Solution Provider Partner of the Year: T.O. Brasil



Western Europe Solution Provider Partner of the Year: OCS Consulting



Northern Europe Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Katalyze Data



Central and Eastern Europe Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Amplio



APJ Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Woodpecker META Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Linktera

Service Provider Partners



EMEA Service Provider Partner of the Year: APPC APJ Service Provider Partner of the Year: Zencos Australia

Technology and Cloud Partners



Global Technology Partner of the Year: Intel

2025 Technology Business Impact Award: Red Hat

Global Cloud Partner of the Year: Microsoft



Americas Cloud Partner of the Year: Microsoft EMEA-AP Cloud Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Explore SAS' dynamic partner network , and keep up with the latest SAS Partner News by following SAS Partners on LinkedIn.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

Editorial Contact:

Caroline Ricks

[email protected]

919-531-4978



SOURCE SAS