Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Clarifies Ex-Dividend Date For Special Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 29, 2025, Tandy Leather Factory, (the“Company”, Nasdaq: TLF) announced that its Board of Directors had declared the payment of a special cash dividend to its stockholders of $1.50 per share of common stock held. The dividend will be paid on or about February 18, 2025.

Because the dividend amount is more than 25% of the current price of the Company's common stock, the ex-dividend date will be February 19, 2025, in accordance with UPC Rule 11140. On that date, the Company's common stock will begin trading without the right to receive the special dividend, and the price will be adjusted accordingly.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (), headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a specialty retailer of a broad product line, including leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The Company distributes its products through its 99 North American stores (including two temporarily closed for relocation) located in 40 US states and six Canadian provinces, and one store located in Spain. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“TLF”. To be included on Tandy Leather Factory's email distribution list, go to:

Contact: Jeff Gramm, Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (817) 872-3200



