Balls To The Wall™: A New Mixed-Reality Puzzle Game For Meta Quest From Cat City Games Is Now Available For Pre-Order

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balls To The Wall , the debut title from Cat City Games , is now available for pre-order for Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S. Blending the nostalgia of 1970s science fiction with the thrill of classic arcade games, Balls To The Wall takes full advantage of the cutting-edge mixed-reality features on board next gen Meta Quest headsets.









Balls To The Wall is what would happen if Candy Crush met Duck Hunt. Set in a mixed-reality environment and launching with 20 immersive levels, Balls To The Wall invites players to test their skills in a single-player campaign or face off against friends in competitive online multiplayer rooms. The game is truly made for everyone, with three different difficulty levels. Players who just want to shoot up the puzzle can have just as much fun as players who enjoy the strategy of maneuvering the puzzle pieces to achieve higher scores.

As Cat City Games is a proudly creative studio, this game reflects that outlook. Care has been taken to support creators with built-in compatibility for LIV LCK creator tools, empowering gamers to easily produce in-game videos. Additionally, Cat City Games values inclusivity and has localized the game for Spanish, German, French, Japanese, and Korean languages.

Balls To The Wall was conceived and developed by Hollywood film and television editor Chris W. Hill. His upbringing influenced his creative journey in a dynamic household; his mother was an art director at The Village Voice, and his father was an actor in iconic projects like The Warriors and One Life to Live. Drawing on his education at the School of Visual Arts in New York and his professional experience in Hollywood, Chris now brings his distinctive vision to the burgeoning XR gaming and entertainment field.

Discounted pre-orders for Balls To The Wall are available today via the Meta Quest store for $12.99 (from $14.99). Everyone is invited to climb the leaderboards when Balls To The Wall launches on March 14 for Meta Quest 3 and 3S devices!

About Chris W. Hill

Chris W. Hill is a seasoned film and television editor with a rich storytelling and visual arts background. His passion for innovation and commitment to representation have led him to pioneer new creative pathways in gaming and entertainment.

