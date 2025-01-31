(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2018-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 702 cancer diagnostic deals announced since 2018 including terms where available including links to deal records of actual cancer diagnostic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the cancer diagnostic deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of cancer diagnostic deals from 2018 to 2024. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cancer diagnostic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



Understand deal trends since 2018

Browse cancer diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cancer diagnostic dealmaking.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cancer diagnostic dealmaking since 2018.

Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading cancer diagnostic deals since 2018. Deals are listed by headline value.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in cancer diagnostic dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of cancer diagnostic deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cancer diagnostic deals signed and announced since Jan 2018, where a contract document is available in the public domain.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cancer diagnostic partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2018. The chapter is organized by specific cancer diagnostic technology type in focus.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in cancer diagnostic deal making since 2018.

In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Report Scope

Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:



Trends in cancer diagnostic dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of cancer diagnostic deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading cancer diagnostic deals by value Most active cancer diagnostic licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in cancer diagnostic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cancer diagnostic deals over the years

2.3. Most active cancer diagnostic dealmakers

2.4. Cancer diagnostic deals by deal type

2.5. Cancer diagnostic deals by therapy area

2.6. Cancer diagnostic deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for cancer diagnostic deals

2.7.1 Cancer diagnostic deals headline values

2.7.2 Cancer diagnostic deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Cancer diagnostic deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Cancer diagnostic royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading cancer diagnostic deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top cancer diagnostic deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active cancer diagnostic dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active cancer diagnostic dealmakers

4.3. Most active cancer diagnostic deals company profiles

Chapter 5 - Cancer diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cancer diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Cancer diagnostic dealmaking by technology type

For more information about this report visit

