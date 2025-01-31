Lack Of Middle And High Schools Deprives Sipah Tribe Girls Of Education

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Bara: The Sipah Youth Organization has highlighted the absence of middle and high in the Sipah tribe, which has left many girls deprived of education. However, community-based schools in these areas are proving to be a blessing.

In a welfare initiative, the Sipah Youth Organization , with the support of philanthropists, distributed winter sweaters among students of Community-Based School Gul Majid Kalay, Jhansi . The event was attended by Sipah Youth Organization President and Village Chairman Javed Khan Afridi , Village Chairman Haji Ghilaf Khan , and Khidmat-e-Khalq Welfare Society's Turab Ali Khan , who also distributed undershirts among the students.

Speaking at the occasion, the organizers emphasized the significant role of community schools in promoting education . They pointed out that while these schools lack basic facilities and teachers have not been paid for long periods , the teachers remain dedicated to serving the community.

Also Read: Assistant Commissioner Injured in Upper Kurram Shooting

Village Chairman Javed Khan Afridi stated that the Sipah tribe currently has around 22 girls' primary schools with a large number of students. However, after completing fifth grade , girls are forced to discontinue their education as none of these primary schools have been upgraded . He praised the presence of community-based schools as an encouraging sign for the region.

On this occasion, female students demanded basic facilities and the approval of a government school building . Village Chairman Haji Ghilaf Khan added that the Sipah Youth Organization has provided various services to students in government schools across different areas of the tribe and vowed to continue these efforts in the future .