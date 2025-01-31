Conscripts To Choose Territorial Recruitment Centers, Military Medical Commissions Mod Announces New Rules

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The introduction of the principle of extraterritoriality will allow citizens not to be tied to the territorial recruitment center (TRC) where they were initially registered; this will also apply to passing a military medical commission (MMC).

This was announced on a television broadcast by Deputy of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, Ukrinform reports.

"We are currently implementing an important extraterritorial reform. We want to remove the requirement to visit only the TRC where a person is registered," said the Deputy Minister.

As she explained, the goal is to provide people who have, for example, moved to another city with the ability to apply to the nearest recruitment center.

The principle of extraterritoriality is also planned to be applied to MMC. "By the summer of 2025, we will no longer be tied to specific military medical commissions and will be able to undergo medical examinations at any healthcare facility that is convenient. This could be an ordinary state-owned healthcare facility, or a private clinic," said Chernohorenko.

According to her, TRCs operate within the Oberig unified state register, so implementing the principle of extraterritoriality will not be an issue. "Regarding TRCs, we will implement this very soon; we are currently discussing it with the General Staff, and this idea is supported by the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers," she said.

As for the MMC, Chernohorenko stated that this is planned to be done "a little later because we want to provide even more flexibility and link the medical examination to any doctor convenient for a person: this could be a therapist, a family doctor, or specialist doctors if necessary."

According to the representative of the Ministry of Defense, the unified electronic healthcare system introduced in the country will allow for the implementation of the extraterritorial principle for passing the MMC.

"The electronic healthcare system can transmit the necessary data to the Ministry of Defense so that we can quickly make changes and upload these data into 'Reserve+,' allowing a person to see updates in state registers. This visibility and transparency in the relationship between the conscript and the state are very important," Chernohorenko noted.

Regarding information security, the Deputy Minister assured that the entry point for individuals is through Reserve+ app, and its protection is reliable.

"Our architecture is designed in such a way that no conscript data is stored on the server side. A person submits a request, which is sent directly to a secure register, and the data are returned specifically to their device. We do not see any vulnerabilities that could lead to data interception. However, we continue to work on constantly improving the security level of our systems. The best government teams are working on this," Chernohorenko assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision allowing conscripts to generate MMC referrals using the Unified State Register of Conscripts and receive them through the Reserve+ application.