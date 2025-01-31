ADY Completes Reconstruction Of Key Rail Lines To Zire Port
As part of the infrastructure development initiatives carried
out by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) during 2023–2024, the
Dubendi–Zire–Gurgen–Zire port railway line (21 km) has been
reconstructed, and a new 9 km railway line has been laid between
Gurgen and Zire Port.
ADY noted that this infrastructure development has enabled the
first-ever transit of cargo by rail from Zire Port. In the initial
phase, the transportation of nearly 13,000 tons of cargo has
commenced. A shipment of sulfur from Central Asia is being
transported by rail to Europe.
Overall, 60,000 tons of cargo are planned to be transported
monthly via rail from Zire Port. In the next phase, the variety of
cargo is expected to expand, including the transportation of urea
(carbamide).
The transportation of transit cargo by rail from Zire Port will
ensure the faster organization of cargo flows along the Middle
Corridor and improve operational efficiency. ADY is not only
effectively organizing transit shipments but also actively working
to develop, enhance the competitiveness, and attractiveness of the
corridors passing through Azerbaijan.
The Middle Corridor, which facilitates cargo transportation from
East to West and vice versa, is of strategic importance to
Azerbaijan. The country is a key initiator in expanding this
corridor and forming alternative branches.
