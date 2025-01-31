90 Palestinian Prisoners To Be Released From Israeli Jails Sat.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- The Israeli authorities will set free on a fourth batch of 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of the first stage of the ceasefire-hostage release agreement with the Palestinian movement Hamas.

The prisoners to be freed tomorrow, Saturday, include nine life convicts and 81 high verdict convicts, according to a joint statement by the Palestinian Authority of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

Meanwhile, Hamas said it would release three Israeli hostages tomorrow, Saturday.

Yesterday the Israeli occupation authorities released a group of 110 Palestinian prisoners, including 32 life convicts, 48 high verdict convicts and 30 child detainees. (end)

