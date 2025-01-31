90 Palestinian Prisoners To Be Released From Israeli Jails Sat.
Date
1/31/2025 9:04:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation authorities will set free on a fourth batch of 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of the first stage of the ceasefire-hostage release agreement with the Palestinian movement Hamas.
The prisoners to be freed tomorrow, Saturday, include nine life convicts and 81 high verdict convicts, according to a joint statement by the Palestinian Authority of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club.
Meanwhile, Hamas said it would release three Israeli hostages tomorrow, Saturday.
Yesterday the Israeli occupation authorities released a group of 110 Palestinian prisoners, including 32 life convicts, 48 high verdict convicts and 30 child detainees. (end)
nq
MENAFN31012025000071011013ID1109153210
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.