Bollywood Stars To Blaze The Track At Dubai Autodrome For DSBK Middle East Championship'

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, 30th January 2025 : Dubai is gearing up for an electrifying fusion of speed and stardom as the 'DSBK Middle East Championship' takes center stage at the iconic Dubai Autodrome Racing Circuit on February 2, 2025. For the first time ever, some of Bollywood's biggest celebrities will swap the red carpet for racing helmets, promising an adrenaline-pumping showdown like never before.

Some of the Bollywood favorite stars, including Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Vivek Oberoi, Gauahar Khan, and Salman Yusuff Khan, among others, will be participating and riding in this high-octane motorsport extravaganza. The event is equally igniting the interest and quickly gaining traction in the country as well, for its never-seen-before blend of Bollywood glamour with the thrill of superbike racing.

As the UAE's premier superbike championship, DSBK Racing has carved a niche for itself in the region's motorsport scene. The event provides an opportunity to immerse in edge-of-the-seat racing action, engaging family-friendly activities, and a seamless experience with free entry and parking, ensuring inclusivity for all visitors.

Beyond the high-speed action, the event boasts an array of entertainment options, including live DJ performances, a dedicated children's play zone, a diverse range of food trucks, an interactive fan zone, and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with racers, influencers and celebrities.

DSBK Racing's Founder and celebrated racer Nasir Syed, along with Co-Founder Abdul Samee shared their vision for the championship and said,“ The DSBK Middle East Championship is more than just a race; it's a movement to promote responsible riding and nurture motorsport culture in the region. Our aim is to establish DSBK Racing as a marquee event on the Middle East's motorsport calendar.”

In a major announcement, DSBK Racing has also unveiled two groundbreaking initiatives. The DSBK Racing Academy, UAE's first-ever superbike training academy, aimed at cultivating the next generation of racing talent through structured training programs for aspiring riders. Additionally, DSBK Racing is committed to fostering a passionate community of riders, families, and motorsport enthusiasts, offering an experience that extends beyond races to include education and entertainment.