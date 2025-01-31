KEYCORP TO PRESENT AT THE BANK OF AMERICA SECURITIES 2025 FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE
1/31/2025 9:02:01 AM
CLEVELAND, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY ) announced today that Chris Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the bank of America Securities 2025 financial Services conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET in Miami.
KeyCorp plans to review its performance, strategy, and outlook, and the discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information. The live Audio webcast of the conference call will be available at . If you are unable to join the live webcast, or wish to hear a re-broadcast, access and select Events & Presentations.
ABOUT KEYCORP
In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center . Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at December 31, 2024.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.
