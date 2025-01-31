(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.



Understand deal trends since 2020

Browse diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of diagnostic deals from 2020 to 2024.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter diagnostic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 1402 diagnostic deals announced since 2020 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual diagnostic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of diagnostic dealmaking.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in diagnostic dealmaking since 2020.

Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading diagnostic deals since 2020. Deals are listed by headline value.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in diagnostic dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of diagnostic deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of diagnostic deals signed and announced since Jan 2020, where a contract document is available in the public domain.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of diagnostic partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2020. The chapter is organized by specific diagnostic technology type in focus.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in diagnostic deal making since 2020.

In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Report Scope

Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:



Trends in diagnostic dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of diagnostic deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading diagnostic deals by value Most active diagnostic licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in diagnostic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Diagnostic deals over the years

2.3. Most active diagnostic dealmakers

2.4. Diagnostic deals by deal type

2.5. Diagnostic deals by therapy area

2.6. Diagnostic deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for diagnostic deals

2.7.1 Diagnostic deals headline values

2.7.2 Diagnostic deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Diagnostic deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Diagnostic royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading diagnostic deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top diagnostic deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active diagnostic dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active diagnostic dealmakers

4.3. Most active diagnostic deals company profiles

Chapter 5 - Diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Diagnostic dealmaking by technology type

Deal directory

Deal directory - Diagnostic deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Diagnostic deals by deal type

Deal directory - Diagnostic deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions

