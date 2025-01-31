'I Tend Not To Work With Women': Indian Origin Man's U-Turn After Seeking Call With British CEO Leaves Netizens Fuming

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Indian-origin man has sparked outrage on LinkedIn after claiming that he“tended not to work with women”. The rather misogynistic exhange came to light after Louisa Klouda posted a screenshot of her conversation with Nirmal Patel on the job-hunting platform. The interaction - which also saw him refer to the CEO of Fenchurch as“sweetheart” has since left social users fuming.

“Well, I woke up today and learned something groundbreaking: Some people still think women shouldn't be in business. Wild. It's 2025, we've got AI writing novels, people vacationing in space, and yet... here we are,” Klouda wrote while sharing the excerpt.

Patel had initiated the discussion in mid-December and claimed that he was“happy to take a call” as he did not wish to connect without knowing the person. This was followed by a single question mark sent to Klouda on January 6.

Matters however took a strange turn when the Fenchurch Legal CEO responded in the affirmative and sought a convenient time for them to have a Teams call.

“Thanks, as interesting and as successful as your business is I tend not to work with women, be well sweetheart (sic)” came the response from Patel several days later.

How did LinkedIn react?

“Mindsets like this belong in the past. Perhaps if some men spent more time understanding the value of real work-inside and outside the home-they'd have less energy to undermine successful women,” fumed one user in response to the post.

“Women in business are changing the game, and those outdated views can't hold back progress. To anyone who thinks otherwise: they're only limiting themselves...We're all in this together-keep leading, keep rising, and keep showing that the future of business is female!” agreed another.