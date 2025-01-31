Mumbai Open 2025: Wild Cards Given To Top Indian Players Sahaja, Ankita, And Shrivalli For Main Draw

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) The organisers of the Mumbai Open 2025, the fourth edition of the WTA 125 Series event have handed wildcards to players including India No.1 Sahaja Yamalapalli and seasoned Ankita Raina the main draw of the event which will be held from February 3 to 9 at the Club of India (CCI) here.

Wild cards were also handed to Shrivalli Bhamidipathy, the India No. 3, and Vaishnavi Adkar, who is Maharashtra's highest-ranked player. Wild cards for the Qualifying Round have been handed to Maaya Rajeshwaran and Akansha Nitture, Maharashtra's second-highest-ranked player. The highly-anticipated fourth edition of the Mumbai Open offers a total prize purse of USD 125,000 and is set to commence at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) with the Qualifying Rounds from Saturday.

Organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), this WTA 125 Series Tournament will showcase an impressive array of international stars alongside India's most promising talents competing for top honours on the renowned hard courts of the CCI.

Leading the international contingent is Tatjana Maria, currently ranked World No. 73, a three-time singles champion, including consecutive triumphs at the 2023 and 2024 Copa Colsanitas WTA 250 tournaments in Colombia. The 2022 Wimbledon semi-finalist is among the frontrunners for this year's title.

The tournament boasts a rich legacy of champions, with World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka clinching the title in 2017, followed by Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum in 2018. Defending champion Darja Semenistaja of Latvia and rising star Alexandra Eala from the Philippines are set to feature prominently in this year's competition. India's Maaya Rajeshwaran, currently training at the Rafael Nadal Academy, will be vying for a spot through the qualifying rounds.