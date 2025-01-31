Anchin Welcomes Two New Partners To Its Growing Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin , a leading accounting and advisory firm based in New York, is excited to announce the addition of two esteemed professionals to its partnership. Ryan Babiak has joined as a Tax Partner in the firm's Professional Services and Groups, while Thomas Miranda has joined as an Audit Partner in the Consumer Products Group.

The new year marks another milestone in Anchin's growth journey. Over the past year, the firm welcomed five new Partners and three Managing Directors to the team, underscoring its commitment to innovation and excellence. With a strategic focus on the expanding technology and consumer products sectors, Anchin continues to enhance its capabilities to better serve its clients. Ryan and Thomas bring a wealth of expertise and fresh perspectives, further strengthening Anchin's ability to support clients in achieving their long-term success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan and Thomas to the Anchin team," said Russell B. Shinsky, Managing Partner at Anchin. "Their specialized knowledge and expertise will amplify our ability to meet growing market demands. They join a dynamic roster of new partners who were drawn to Anchin's unique culture and independence. As the accounting industry continues to evolve, we see tremendous opportunities to deliver even greater value to our clients as an independent firm."

Ryan Babiak , CPA, MST, is a Tax Partner and member of the firms Professional Services and Technology Groups. He specializes in strategic tax planning, tax compliance, and state and local tax matters for entrepreneurial, venture capital and private equity-backed businesses. Ryan collaborates closely with founders and owners, ranging from startups to expanding and established technology companies.

Thomas Miranda , CPA, is an Audit Partner and member of the firms Consumer Products Group. He specializes in guiding entrepreneurial business owners and closely held businesses towards achieving their financial goals. Thomas provides critical guidance on cost and expense management, benchmarking, inventory control, and third-party financing.

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 600, including more than 65 partners, provides a wide range of assurance , financial reporting , tax , and advisory services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York , Boca Raton, Florida , and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is a member of BKR International. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at .

