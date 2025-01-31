Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA ), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $1,156,906, or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. This compares to net income of $344,919 or $0.05 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and a net loss of $2,006,392 or -$0.27 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the full year 2024, was $4,710,284 or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $2,318,660 or $0.32 per diluted share for the full year 2023.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "In 2024 our team was focused on digesting growth from new client acquisitions, investing in talent and technology in the changing economic environment, and enhancing internal controls as a part of crossing $1.0 billion in total assets. Despite the lower net interest margin and higher overhead expenses, full year net income was up 103.2% over 2023. We experienced favorable operating trends in the fourth quarter with net income higher by 235.41% over the prior quarter to $1.16 million due to an expansion of net interest margin by 12 basis points, non-interest income increasing 10.14% on higher mortgage and SBIC income, and only a modest increase of 1.2% in non-interest expenses. Excluding AOCI adjustments, the tangible book value1 of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2024, was $13.94 per share compared to $13.25 per share on December 31, 2023, and the company continues to have an open share buyback program with 213,000 shares remaining to be purchased at year-end."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights include:



Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.41% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.12% for the linked quarter and -0.73% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. ROAA for the full year 2024 was 0.43% compared to 0.22% for the full year 2023.

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 5.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.70% for the linked quarter and -10.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. ROAE for the full year 2024 was 5.93% compared to 3.01% for the full year 2023.

Total Assets were $1.09 billion on December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.82 million or 0.54% from total assets on December 31, 2023.

Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) decreased by $8.16 million or 1.05% during the quarter and decreased by $1.75 million or 0.23% for the full year 2024.

Total deposits increased by $21.74 million or by 2.45% in the fourth quarter and decreased by $11.53 million or 1.25% for the full year 2024. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $10.39 million from the linked quarter to $133.67 million and were lower by $10.29 million for the full year 2024 and represented 14.70% of total deposits on December 31, 2024.

Tangible book value per share decreased by 0.21% during the fourth quarter and increased by 5.66% in 2024. The tangible common equity ratio was 7.47% at the end of the quarter.

The net interest margin2 increased in the fourth quarter to 2.44%, higher by 12 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 18 basis points compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily due to a decline in funding costs that outpaced the decrease in yields on earning assets.

The cost of funds was 3.46% for the fourth quarter, lower by 30 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 4 basis points compared to the same period in 2023, as deposit costs decreased for interest bearing demand deposits and borrowings, driven by the Federal Reserve's reductions to the Federal Funds rate.

Non-interest income increased by 10.14% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 23.88% compared to the same period in 2023. Non-interest income in the full year 2024 was higher by 23.62% compared to the prior year. The increase in non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher operating income related to SBIC investments, while the increase in non-interest income relative to the calendar quarter was due to higher gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage loans in the current quarter. The increase in non-interest income in 2024 was primarily due to higher gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans as well as higher operating income from SBIC investments.

Non-interest expense in the fourth quarter increased by 1.21% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 12.25% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters, was primarily due to a combination of higher expenses related to compensation and data processing.

The Efficiency Ratio3 was 84.07% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 88.13% for the linked quarter and 73.93% for the same period in 2023. The Efficiency Ratio for the full year 2024 was 83.59% compared to 74.56% for the full year 2023.

Uninsured deposits declined and were 21.55% of total deposits on December 31, 2024, compared to 25.65% on December 31, 2023.

Total available secured liquidity4 increased and was 162.14% of uninsured deposits on December 31, 2024, compared to 130.30% on December 31, 2023.

The Company charged off $2.04 million of loans in the fourth quarter and charge offs to average loans increased to 0.26% compared to 0.01% in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 1.78% on December 31, 2024, compared to 1.72% on December 31, 2023. Seven of the loans that were on non-accrual include guaranteed portions of SBA loans, carrying the full faith and credit of the United States. Non-accrual loans with SBA guarantees totaled $4,008,365. Total SBA loans on nonaccrual were $5,101,906. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.25% on December 31, 2024, compared to 1.22% on December 31, 2023.

Following an assessment of the collectability of loans held-for-investment and investment securities, the Company had a negative provision for credit losses of $14,922 in the fourth quarter, which reduced the allowance for credit losses.

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.85% compared to 1.12% in the linked quarter. The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.39%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.57%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.55% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.35%.

Subsequent Event

In the first days of January, the bank finalized the resolution of a Classified relationship amounting to $2,483,155 in combined exposure that included $1,736,192 of nonaccrual principal. The resolution of this 18-month workout resulted in the payment of nonaccrual interest of $233,825 and the recognition of an additional $388,955 in late charges, forbearance fees, and previously expensed legal fees. The bank will recognize this total income of $629,056 in the first quarter and not incur any loss of principal, interest, or third-party expense in the resolution of this relationship.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $6.42 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, higher by 5.34% compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 5.10% compared to the same period in 2023. The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.44%, higher by 12 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 18 basis points compared to the same period in 2023. The net interest margin for the full year 2024 was 2.43%, lower by 34 basis points compared to 2023.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.



Yields on average earning assets decreased to 5.76% compared to 5.93% in the linked quarter and 5.99% in the calendar quarter. Lower yields on investment securities and loans, driven by the Federal Reserve's actions in 2024 to reduce the target Federal Funds rate drove the decrease in yields on earning assets.

Loan yields decreased by 15 basis points to 6.15% from 6.30% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 16 basis points to 4.69% from 4.85% in the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased by 14 basis points, while yields on investment securities decreased by 41 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. Cost of funds decreased by 30 basis points to 3.46% from 3.76% in the linked quarter and decreased by 4 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, primarily due to lower rates on interest checking and money market accounts and a reduction in borrowings during the current quarter. The decrease in deposit expense was partially offset by interest income from balance sheet hedges, in the form of interest rate swaps, whereby the bank pays a fixed rate and receives the Federal Funds effective rate for the duration of the swaps. The notional amount of the interest rate swaps was $100 million with a weighted average remaining term of 2.20 years, as of December 31, 2024.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the full year 2024 compared to the prior year:



Yields on average earning assets increased by 17 basis points to 5.90% compared to 5.73% in the prior year, driven by higher yields on loans, investments, and interest earning cash balances.

Loan yields increased by 20 basis points to 6.27% from 6.07% in the prior year, while yields on investment securities increased by 8 basis points to 4.83% from 4.75% in the prior year. Cost of funds increased by 52 basis points to 3.61%, from 3.09% in the prior year, on higher deposit and borrowing costs.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.27 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 10.14% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 23.88% when compared to the same period in 2023. Non-interest income in 2024 was higher by 23.62% compared to the prior year. The increase in non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher operating income related to SBIC investments, while the increase in non-interest income relative to the calendar quarter was due to higher gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage loans in the current quarter. The increase in non-interest income in 2024 was primarily due to higher gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans as well as higher operating income from SBIC investments.

Total Revenue5

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was higher by 6.10% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 1.28% compared to the calendar quarter in 2023. The increase in revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in the net interest margin and higher non-interest income during the fourth quarter. The lower revenue compared to the calendar quarter was due to lower net interest income, resulting from net interest margin compression compared to the calendar quarter.

Total revenue for the full year 2024 was lower by 3.26% compared to 2023, primarily due to net interest margin compression related to higher funding costs in 2024.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense in the fourth quarter increased by 1.21% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 12.25% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters, was primarily due to a combination of higher expenses related to compensation and data processing. Non-interest expense for the full year 2024 were higher by 8.46% compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher occupancy costs and professional fees.

The Efficiency Ratio was 84.07% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 88.13% for the linked quarter and 73.93% for the same period in 2023. The Efficiency Ratio for the full year 2024 was 83.59% compared to 74.56% for the full year 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans in the fourth quarter were $13,672,696 or 1.78% of loans held-for-investment compared to $11,797,958 or 1.52% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of December 31, 2024, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. Seven of the loans that were on non-accrual include guaranteed portions of SBA loans, carrying the full faith and credit of the United States. Non-accrual loans with SBA guarantees totaled $4,008,365. Total SBA loans on nonaccrual were $5,101,906. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2024. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $13,672,696 or 1.25% of total assets as of December 31, 2024, compared to $11,797,958 or 1.07% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

The Company charged off $2.04 million of loans in the fourth quarter and charge offs to average loans increased to 0.26% compared to 0.01% in the prior quarter. Following an assessment of the collectability of loans held-for-investment and investment securities, the Company had a negative provision for credit losses of $14,922 in the fourth quarter, which reduced the allowance for credit losses.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.85% as of December 31 2024, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.37% as of December 31, 2023.

Total Assets

Total assets as of December 31, 2024, were $1.09 billion compared to $1.10 billion on September 30, 2024, and total assets of $1.08 million on December 31, 2023. Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2023, were as follows:



Interest bearing deposits at banks increased by $1.20 million.

Available for sale investment balances decreased by $1.58 million. Other loans held-for investment decreased by $8.16 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities as of December 31, 2024, were $1,009.05 million compared to total liabilities of $1,017.57 million on September 30, 2024, and $1,007.44 million on December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $909.53 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $887.79 million on September 30, 2024, and total deposits of $921.06 million as of December 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $10.39 million during the fourth quarter and comprised 14.70% of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $22.02 million, savings deposits were relatively unchanged and time deposits increased by $9.45 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were unchanged during the quarter, while the Company paid off all borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond related to the Bank Term Funding program during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2024, was $81.44 million compared to $83.03 million on September 30, 2024, and stockholders' equity of $77.23 million on December 31, 2023. AOCI decreased during the fourth quarter as there was an increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2024, was $11.39 per share compared to $11.64 on September 30, 2024, and tangible book value per share of $10.78 on December 31, 2023. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2024, was $13.94 per share compared to $13.78 on September 30, 2024, and $13.25 per share on December 31, 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, were as follows: