The National Police Association Endorses The Thin Blue Line Act: Defending America's Front Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Under current law, only the murder of officers triggers the federal death penalty. This discrepancy is a disgrace. State and local officers face the same threats and deserve the same protection under law. The Thin Blue Line Act closes this loophole and sends a clear message: if you target a first responder, you'll face maximum justice.

This is a response to a deadly crisis. In 2024 alone, 342 officers were shot, and 50 died. Beyond the shootings, officers are being ambushed, stabbed, run down with vehicles, and attacked with chemicals. Tens of thousands face violence simply because they wear a uniform. The anti-police rhetoric flooding our society has emboldened criminals and made law enforcement a primary target.

The Thin Blue Line Act ensures that anyone who murders or attempts to murder a law enforcement officer, on duty or off, will face the harshest punishment available. Federal jurisdiction applies if the crime occurs on federal land or during joint federal-state operations.

"The Thin Blue Act is a powerful bill that sends a resounding message. It says that targeting a police officer will not be tolerated in our nation and that those convicted of these crimes will be punished to the fullest extent allowed by law," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director of the National Police Association. "At a time when police officers are being targeted in record numbers because of their uniform, the Thin Blue Line Act is an absolute necessity," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends Sen. Cruz for his unwavering support of law enforcement. In a time when some lawmakers appease anti-police movements, Cruz stands firm in defending those who defend us. Without the brave men and women in blue, our streets would descend into chaos.

It's time to draw the line.

We urge Congress to pass this bill. The time for debate is over-our officers are under siege, and failure to act only emboldens those who seek to harm them. For more information on the NPA's mission, visit NationalPolice .

