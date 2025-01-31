Skillable Unveils Performance-Based Validation, Hits Record Lab Milestones And Is Recognized Again As A Sector Leader

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

6.4 million unique learners have, to date, engaged with over 50 million labs in Skillable to build critical data, AI, fintech, cloud and cybersecurity skills

- Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer for Skillable

NEW RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on learning and skill validation, launches new product integrations that make hands-on skill assessments feel seamless and validates skill data for use in the wider learning and HR ecosystem. The product enhancements make Skillable's award-winning labs more impactful, engaging and scalable across all of an organization's learner cohorts including customers, partners and employees.

To date, over 6.4 million learners have used a Skillable lab to build skills in critical areas such as cloud computing, AI and machine learning, data engineering, cybersecurity and more. In 2024, over 10 million labs were launched to learners to support customer and partner training, employee upskilling, certification and demos or workshops at live events.

Richer financial insights

The flexibility of the Skillable platform allows it to be used across many different areas of a business, with organizations using it to generate additional revenue as well as train their people. Additional invoice reporting within the Skillable Insights data analytics platform now allows admins to view and download historical invoices for Skillable services directly within the platform. This will help users to keep track of financial data related to lab billing.

Launching performance-based skill validation within Degreed

Within Degreed, Skillable is also launching the first native performance-based skill validation integration into the SkillsTech ecosystem. Mutual customers can enhance employee skill profile data with validated, scenario-based insights by seamlessly leveraging Skillable validation labs for business-critical skills. As learners need to complete pre-configured tasks within a lab to validate their ability to perform a skill at work, the data generated through Skillable and populated in Degreed skills profiles is highly trusted, accurate and timely. Learners within Degreed can also search for specific skills and find a Skillable lab to practice or validate that skill. In successfully completing and passing a lab that is intended for skill validation, the learner will have a new Skill Rating added to that skill in their Degreed profile.

Industry recognition

For the 14th consecutive time, Skillable was recognized as a Virtual IT Labs leader in the G2 Winter 2025 report. Alongside this, Skillable gained 50 badges, the most it has been awarded in a single quarter, including 11 leader badges with category wins for 'Ease of Implementation', 'Usability' and 'Results.'.

Skillable also made the Top 10 Learning Systems list from The Craig Weiss Group. The authoring tool Skillable Studio, pre-made templates, and Skillable's lab creation and lab financial management features were highlighted by the analyst group.

GSV 150 listing

Skillable was also named to the highly anticipated 2025 edition of the GSV 150 : GSV's annual list of the top 150 private companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills. To select the GSV 150, GSV evaluated 2,500+ global companies across five key factors: Revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification and margin profile.

Leading Learning Partner Association partnership

Skillable and the Leading Learning Partner Association (LLPA) are partnering to offer LLPA members access to Skillable's hands-on learning solutions and professional services. Collectively, LLPA members train over 870,000 students annually in vital cloud computing skills across 55 countries.

Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer at Skillable said,“I am delighted to be ending the year with record growth and milestone achievements that further Skillable's global expansion and product innovation. The team work tirelessly to bring hands-on learning at scale to organizations across the world and with over 10 million labs delivered in 2024 and 6.4 million learners trained through a Skillable lab to-date, suffice to say their efforts are paying off. In the year ahead, you can expect to see the scale and impact of Skillable increase across hands-on learning and skill validation due to our product enhancements and partnerships.”

See more details on Skillable here.

Sarah Danzl

Skillable

+1 347-966-6544

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.