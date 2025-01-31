ARCPOINT ANNOUNCES C$800,000 NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For Immediate Release – Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services

Greenville, South Carolina, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCpoint (TSXV: ARC) (the“ Company ” or“ ARCpoint ”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$800,000 (the“ Offering ”) through the sale of up to 10,000,000 units (the“Units”) at C$0.08 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one Class A Subordinate Share of the Company (each, a“ Share ”) and one warrant (“Warrant”) to purchase an additional Share at C$0.12 for 24 months from closing. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause to the effect that if at any time after the closing date the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Company's Shares on the TSXV is at least C$0.25 per Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the“Triggering Event”) the Company may, within 5 days of the Triggering Event, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice thereof to the holders of the Warrants, by way of news release, and in such case the Warrants will expire on the first day that is 30 calendar days after the date on which such notice is given by the Company announcing the Triggering Event.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for operational expenses and other general corporate purposes including increasing investor awareness, investor relations and marketing expenses.

The Offering is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada. Subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, finders' fees may be payable to eligible arm's length persons with respect to certain subscriptions accepted by the Company.

The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About ARCpoint Inc.

ARCpoint is an innovative US-based health care company that leverages technology along with brick-and-mortar locations to give businesses and individual consumers access to convenient, cost-effective healthcare information and solutions with transparent, up-front pricing, so that they can be proactive and preventative with their health and well-being.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the anticipated proceeds to be raised under the Offering, director, officer and insider participation in the Offering and the use of any proceeds raised under the Offering.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals for the Offering, market uncertainty and the inability of the Company to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Offering.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approvals for the Offering, the Company will be able to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Offering and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.