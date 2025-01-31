(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Office of the President has today announced the resignation of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mr. Danny Lucas. His resignation letter was formally presented and accepted this afternoon by the President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan.

Mr. Lucas has served the nation with dedication, professionalism, and integrity. Appointed as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission in April 2019, he played a pivotal role in strengthening the democratic process. Notably, Mr. Lucas was instrumental in overseeing the country's first political transition in October 2020, ensuring a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

Mr Lucas holds a Bachelor of Arts in Law from the University of Kent in the United Kingdom and a Post Graduate Diploma in Law and Practice from the City University of London. After his studies in 1986, he joined the Attorney General's Chambers as Assistant State Counsel and was eventually appointed as State Counsel. From 1990 to 2019, Mr Lucas has been an Attorney-at-Law and Notary in the private sector. In 1993 Mr Lucas was appointed as Chief Electoral Officer for the second referendum and the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

With a distinguished career in the legal domain and governance, Mr. Lucas brought vast experience and unwavering commitment to his role. His leadership at the Electoral Commission was marked by impartiality, resilience, and a deep sense of duty towards upholding democratic principles.

The President, on behalf of the Government and the people of Seychelles, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Lucas for his invaluable service. His contributions have left a lasting impact on the nation's electoral framework and democratic institutions.

"We extend our best wishes to Mr. Lucas for a swift recovery and continued strength in this new chapter of his life. The process to appoint a new chairperson will be undertaken in accordance with the laws and procedures governing the Electoral Commission," said President Ramkalawan.

