Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Increases Senior Revolving Banking Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or“the Company”) (TSX:DBM) is pleased to announce that it has completed an amendment to increase its existing senior secured revolving credit facility, with its lender and agent, Capital Finance Corporation (Canada) and a group of syndicate lenders, from $500 million to $580 million.

"The increase to our revolving credit facility and the continued support and leadership of Wells Fargo Captal Finance Canada, along with participating syndicate members CIBC and TD Bank, demonstrates the continued confidence of our banking partners, while providing additional capital to support our growth plans,” noted Amar Doman, Chairman and CEO of Doman.“Wells Fargo Capital Finance Canada has been our principal banking partner for more than 25 years, which we value and appreciate.”

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM.

As Canada's only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector, Doman operates several distinct divisions with multiple treating plants, planing and specialty facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities across Canada and coast-to-coast across the United States.

Strategically located across Canada, Doman Building Materials Canada operates distribution centres coast-to-coast, and Doman Treated Wood Canada operates multiple treating plants near major cities. In the United States: headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Doman Lumber operates 21 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in nine states, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building material servicing the central U.S.; Doman Tucker Lumber operates three treating plants, specialty sawmilling operations and a captive trucking fleet serving the U.S. east coast; Doman Building Materials USA and Doman Treated Wood USA serve the U.S. west coast with multiple locations in California and Oregon; and in the state of Hawaii the Honsador Building Products Group services 15 locations across all the islands. The Company's Canadian operations also include ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through its Doman Timber operations.

