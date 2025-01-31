Erasca To Present At The Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced its participation in the Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 9:30 am Eastern Time and will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

A live webcast of the event will be available online at Erasca.com/events . An archived replay of the event will be available for 30 days following the webcast at .

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We have assembled one of the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipelines in the industry. We believe our team's capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world's leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

...

Source: Erasca, Inc.