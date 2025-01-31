Retrieve Medical Expands Into Ambulatory Care With New Client Engagement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrieve Medical, Inc. ( ) announces its expansion into the ambulatory care sector through a new client engagement with Saint Joseph's Medical Center in Yonkers, New York. This development marks a pivotal step in Retrieve Medical's mission to enhance patient care by providing advanced healthcare solutions tailored for outpatient settings.

Saint Joseph's Medical Center, a 333-bed system, will implement Retrieve Medical's innovative AI-powered software into its busiest multi-specialty physician practice. This software has been enhanced to meet the specific needs of outpatient care, focusing on the detection and management of chronic conditions. The enhanced capabilities of Retrieve's platform are essential for value-based healthcare models, where effective tracking of chronic conditions can lead to improved patient outcomes and increased reimbursement potential.

“Chronic condition identification is fundamental to value-based care, directly impacting patient wellness and financial sustainability,” stated Mark Rosenberg, Chairman of Retrieve and Past President of the American College of Emergency Physicians.“We are pleased to engage with Saint Joseph's Medical Center, bringing the advanced tools that support their commitment to quality care and set new standards in both outpatient and inpatient healthcare management.”

Since its founding in 1888, Saint Joseph's Medical Center has been a leading provider of comprehensive, patient-centered care in the Yonkers community. This engagement with Retrieve Medical underscores its dedication to innovation and excellence, ensuring continued leadership in both inpatient and outpatient services.

About Retrieve Medical, Inc.

Retrieve Medical is a leading innovator in healthcare technology dedicated to improving patient care delivery through advanced software solutions. Focused on empowering physicians and enhancing diagnostic accuracy, Retrieve's proprietary platform is poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry.

