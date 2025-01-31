The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the cooling fabrics market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The global cooling fabrics market is expected to grow due to rising demand for innovative textiles in various sectors, including sportswear, healthcare, and industrial applications. Increased growth factors include the continual increase in the number of people wearing performance apparel as a result of the popularity of sports and fitness activities, as well as increased requirements for cooling fabrics with high moisture management and comfort properties.

Increasing advances in modern textile technology, including phase-change materials (PCMs) and microencapsulation, have also contributed to the efficiency and reduced cost of cooling textiles. In addition, healthcare applications are broadening horizons in the market, as cooling fabrics play a major role in medical textiles where they are used for temperature regulation, especially for patients suffering from heat-related illnesses.

The cooling fabrics report is dominated by players, such as Coolcore (US), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Ahlstrom (Finland), Nilit (Israel), Polartec (US), Texray Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Everest Textile Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Nanotex (US), Burlington (US), Libolon (Taiwan), Columbia Sportswear Company (US) and others.



By type, natural segment accounted for the second-largest share by value in cooling fabrics market in 2023.

Among the options available in the cooling fabrics market, the natural cooling fabrics segment held the second-largest value share in 2023. This mostly consists of cotton, silk, and linen. These fabrics are usually preferred for their natural breathability and phenomenal comfort in addition to their ability to absorb moisture. They can care for the temperature of the body, so be it among the different applications in which they are found; for instance, sportswear, casual wear, or textiles in healthcare, they always make it on being a choice.

End-users adopt natural cooling fabrics, not only because of the comfort and uniqueness that these fabrics exhibit but also their eco-friendliness and sustainability, which align with the increasing awareness among consumers of products that pay concern towards the environment. Performance and comfort combine in these fabrics, making them very suitable for hot and humid regions where temperature regulation is a priority. Also, natural cooling fabrics are steadily growing in importance, responding to the high demand for sustainable needs in both functionality and the environment.

By textile type, the woven segment accounted for the second-largest share in cooling fabrics market in 2023 by value.

According to textile type, the woven segment constituted the second largest part of the cooling fabrics market in 2023 by value. Woven fabrics are popular because of their durability, breathability, and moisture management; hence, they can be used in many applications. They have superior structural integrity to allow for the incorporation of advanced cooling technologies such as PCM and microencapsulation to augment their efficiency and comfort during performance.

The woven segment is then used in athletic apparel, casual wear, and other industries that require long-lasting, high-performance fabrics. The increasing trend for performance apparel in sports and fitness and knowledge among consumers regarding advanced cooling options have further energized the market for woven cooling fabrics. Additionally, woven fabrics are making inroads into healthcare markets through their incorporation into medical textiles for user-specified temperature and comfort control. While most of these technologies continue to improve the application and affordability of woven cooling fabrics, this segment is expected to continue its steady course in the cooling fabrics market.

By application, the lifestyle segment accounted for the second-largest share in cooling fabrics in 2023 by value.

The second-largest share was lifestyle applications in 2023, by value, in cooling fabrics, on account of demanding comfort and performance in everyday clothing and accessories by consumers. This would include everything from casual wear to sleepwear and innerwear and other types of clothing for which temperature regulation and moisture management features are highly desired. Increasingly, consumers are making decisions about fabrics that offer better comfort - this is particularly noticeable with high humidity and hot temperature regions. Urbanization and changing consumer preferences toward functional and high-tech textiles also fueled the interest in cooling fabrics in lifestyle products.

In this way, a growing trend regarding the use of environmentally and ecologically sustainable materials is driving the market for recyclable or bio-based cooling textiles. Such had also been customer usage needs in environmentally responsible solutions. Innovations such as phase-change materials (PCMs) and novel superior blends are adding more performance to cooling textiles, making them ready to meet personal needs. As health, wellness, and thermal comfort gain greater recognition and entry into everyone's lives, this lifestyle segment will remain the largest market segment for cooling fabrics through the forecast period.

The cooling fabrics market in Europe accounted for the second-largest share in 2023 by value.

In 2023, Europe was the second-largest market by value for cooling fabrics due to the increasing demand for advanced textile solutions for applications in various fields, such as sportswear, health care, and industrial sectors. Advances in competitive performances through apparel, especially in sports and fitness, have been a hallmark of the increasing adoption of cooling fabrics that give moisture management, breathability, and comfort. On the other hand, new technologies adopted in textiles such as phase-change materials (PCMs) and microencapsulation contributed significantly to the improvement of the functionality and efficiency of the cooling fabrics, thus facilitating further growth of the market.

Increased sustainability and environmental accountability are driving more demand toward eco-friendly cooling options from recyclable and bio-based materials. This change, however, goes with the extremely strict carbon emissions and textile waste regulations present in the area. Other points that may also contribute to the growth are healthcare applications since increasingly temperature-regulating fabrics should be useful for patients suffering from heat-related conditions in medical applications. Developed economies, innovative capabilities, and technological prowess have placed Europe as one of the most important players in the cooling fabrics market among the rest of the global players. These factors usually contribute to the overall market growth significantly.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand for comfortable clothing), restraints (high cost of cooling fabrics compared to regular fabrics), opportunities (increasing usage in medical and healthcare sector), and challenges (low market penetration) influencing the growth of the cooling fabrics market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the cooling fabrics market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the cooling fabrics market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, various textile types, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cooling fabrics market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players such as Coolcore (US), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Ahlstrom (Finland), NILIT (Israel), and Polartec (US), among others in the cooling fabrics market.

