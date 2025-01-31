This report segments the market for oxygen scavenger market on the basis of chemistry, process type, end use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for oxygen scavenger market.

The increased demand for quality packaged and convenient foods is driving the market for oxygen scavengers. The rising consumption of oxygen scavengers in end-use industries such as power, chemical, oil & gas, and pharmaceutical is also propelling the demand. They are used to extend a product's shelf life and provide safety. These chemicals reduce corrosion in water-handling equipment such as in boiler systems and feedwater systems.

The oxygen scavenger market comprises major players such as Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), Clariant (Switzerland), Ecolab (US), BASF (Germany), Avient Corporation (US), Veolia (France), Indoram Ventures Public Limited (Thailand), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), ProFusion Industries (US), Ring Container Technologies (US), and Eastman Chemical Company (US), Multisorb (US), Arkema (France).



Inorganic oxygen scavenger to be the fastest growing segment for forecasted period in terms of value.

Inorganic oxygen scavenger segment is further segmented to sulfite and iron based oxygen scavengers. Iron-based oxygen scavengers are activated in the presence of moisture in the environment and automatically start absorbing the residual oxygen present inside the headspace of the packaging. Iron-based oxygen scavengers are hydrated with atmospheric moisture to oxidize to a ferric state.

Sulfite based oxygen scavenger are available in powder, liquid, and other forms. Scavengers based on sulfite formulations react with oxygen to form sodium sulfate and similar products. These oxygen scavengers are necessary for maintaining the water quality and it prevents metal from corrosion. They are cost effective and are highly efficient.

Resin by form, is projected to be the fastest growing in terms of value.

Resin oxygen scavengers are special materials introduced in packaging films to consume oxygen actively, thereby providing enhanced preservation of food as well as other sensitive products. These are different from traditional oxygen scavengers, which are often used in sachets or packets, and thus the resin-based scavenger is embedded directly into the polymer matrix of the packaging material. This innovative approach not only simplifies the packaging process but also eliminates the need for separate scavenging components, thus ensuring a more uniform distribution of oxygen absorption throughout the package.

Power by end-use industry to be the third largest for the forecasted period in terms of value.

Oxygen scavengers are now recognized as a vital component in the power generation industry, especially for corrosion control in thermal power plants. As the demand for reliable and efficient energy production increases, using oxygen scavengers maintains the integrity of critical equipment, such as boilers and piping systems, by removing dissolved oxygen from feedwater.

This is important because the presence of oxygen can lead to significant corrosion, which does not only shorten the life of equipment but also increases maintenance costs and operational downtime. Many factors account for the growth of oxygen scavengers in the power sector. These include first and foremost an ever-increasing demand for electricity, which forces increased efficiency levels in generating electricity. Using effective oxygen-scavenging solutions enables plants to limit the occurrence of corrosion-related failure and maximise system performance.

Europe is estimated to be the third largest in terms of value for the forecasted period.

In several industries, oxygen scavengers are widely utilized in Europe, thus reflecting the high importance of it towards enhancing the quality and safety levels of products. In food and beverages, oxygen scavengers ensure an active packaging system that gives them a shelf life extension period over the perishable commodities.

Once scavenged inside the sealed packets, they prevent oxidation that causes spoilage, preserving the flavors and colors for those products. This is particularly essential, where very tight food safety regulations stress retaining product integrity. Similarly, the pharmaceutical industry in Europe has started using oxygen scavengers to protect sensitive medicines from oxidation. These scavengers maintain a stable, low-oxygen environment, ensuring pharmaceutical products remain effective and of quality at the end of their shelf life.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the oxygen scavenger market offered by top players in the global oxygen scavenger market.

Analysis of drivers: (Increasing demand for fresh and quality packaged food, Increasing demand for process water from end-use industries, Growing consumer concern over food wastage reduction and demand for advanced packaging) restraints (Non-volatile nature of oxygen scavengers), opportunities (Growing demand for packaged food and increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies) and challenges (Requirement of technical expertise for handling certain oxygen scavengers)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the oxygen scavenger market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for oxygen scavenger market across regions.

Market Capacity: Production capacities of companies producing oxygen scavenger are provided wherever available with upcoming capacities for the oxygen scavenger market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the oxygen scavenger market.

Key Attributes:

