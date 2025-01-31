The rising use of mobile devices for financial transactions, coupled with the integration of mobile applications in business operations, has further fueled demand for comprehensive threat defense. Regulatory compliance requirements in various industries, such as finance, healthcare, and government, have also played a pivotal role in driving MTD adoption. Additionally, growing awareness among consumers and businesses about the importance of mobile security is fostering market expansion, ensuring its sustained growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Study

The report analyzes the Mobile Threat Defense market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments

Solution (Mobile Threat Defense Software, Mobile Threat Defense Services); Operating System (Android Operating System, iOS Operating System, Windows Operating System, Other Operating Systems); Deployment (Cloud-based Deployment, On-Premise Deployment); Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Vertical (IT & Telecom Vertical, BFSI Vertical, Retail Vertical, Healthcare Vertical, Manufacturing Vertical, Government Vertical, Other Verticals).

Geographic Regions/Countries

World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mobile Threat Defense Software segment, which is expected to reach US$7.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 21.7%. The Mobile Threat Defense Services segment is also set to grow at 24.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $932.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 30.0% CAGR to reach $2.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Ivanti, Microsoft Corporation and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Mobile Threat Defense Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 41 companies featured in this Mobile Threat Defense market report include:



AO Kaspersky Lab

BlackBerry Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Ivanti

Microsoft Corporation

Open Text Corporation

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC

Sophos Ltd.

Zimperium Zoho Corporation

