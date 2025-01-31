Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Packaging was valued at US$98.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$264 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the E-Commerce Packaging market is driven by several crucial factors, such as the rising demand for efficient and sustainable packaging solutions, technological advancements, and changing consumer expectations. As online shopping continues to increase, so does the need for packaging that protects products during transit while enhancing the overall customer experience. This shift toward more specialized, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing packaging solutions is a primary growth driver in the market.

Sustainability is another key factor propelling the growth of e-commerce packaging. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, they are increasingly demanding packaging that is made from recycled or biodegradable materials. E-commerce companies are responding to this demand by adopting eco-friendly packaging options that reduce waste and minimize the carbon footprint of shipping. The pressure to implement sustainable practices, both from consumers and regulatory bodies, is pushing brands and packaging manufacturers to innovate and invest in greener packaging solutions.

Technological advancements in areas such as smart packaging, automation, and 3D printing are also contributing to the growth of the e-commerce packaging market. These innovations are enabling packaging solutions that are more efficient, secure, and customizable, helping e-commerce companies streamline their operations while also meeting the demands of tech-savvy and environmentally-conscious consumers. As these technologies continue to evolve, they will help drive the e-commerce packaging market toward greater efficiency and sustainability.

Finally, the rise of omnichannel retailing and changing consumer expectations for seamless and personalized shopping experiences is also impacting the packaging sector. E-commerce packaging now needs to cater not only to the logistics of delivery but also to the expectations of customers who want a high-quality and engaging unboxing experience. Brands are investing in packaging solutions that reflect their identity and resonate with consumers on an emotional level, further boosting the growth of the e-commerce packaging market.

Scope of the Study

The report analyzes the E-Commerce Packaging market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments

Product Type (Corrugated Boxes, Poly Bags, Labels & Tapes, Protective Packaging, Mailers, Other Product Types); Material (Paper & Paperboard Material, Plastic Material, Corrugated Board Material, Other Materials); Application (Apparel & Accessories Application, Electronics & Electrical Application, Personal Care Application, Household Application, Food & Beverages Application, Pharmaceutical Application, Other Applications).

Geographic Regions/Countries

World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Corrugated Boxes segment, which is expected to reach US$95.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.6%. The Poly Bags segment is also set to grow at 16.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $25.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.9% CAGR to reach $40.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alpha Packaging, Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co., KG, Amcor PLC, Berry Global, Inc., CCL Industries, Inc. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global E-Commerce Packaging Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 22 companies featured in this E-Commerce Packaging market report include:



Alpha Packaging

Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co., KG

Amcor PLC

Berry Global, Inc.

CCL Industries, Inc.

Constantia Flexibles International GmbH

Coveris Management GmbH

Gerresheimer AG

Greif, Inc. Mondi PLC

Key Attributes