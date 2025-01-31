(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Locum Tenens Staffing market by Type, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global locum tenens staffing market accounted for USD 13.64 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 38.99 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.02% during the forecast period 2024-2034
The market will grow as a result of factors such as the rising demand for flexible staffing solutions, the expansion of healthcare facilities and services, the shift to population health management and value-based care, technological advancements in telemedicine, and strategic alliances and partnerships.
Healthcare establishments are progressively looking for adaptable staffing options to handle variations in patient volume, seasonal shifts, and unplanned absences from regular employees. Healthcare institutions can maintain ideal staffing levels without overworking their permanent workers thanks to locum tenens providers' on-demand availability. For instance, in November 2023, AMN Healthcare announced that it would acquire MSDR, which consists of two healthcare staffing companies, Medical Search International and DRW Healthcare Staffing, which are experts in advanced practices and locum tenens.
North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high healthcare expenditures, robust healthcare infrastructure, and increasing adoption of locum tenens staffing solutions to address workforce shortages and optimize resource utilization.
Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for healthcare services, and increasing investments in healthcare technology and workforce development across emerging economies in the region. For instance, Barton Associates unveiled a new locum tenens provider web platform in October 2023 that offers expedited scheduling, credentialing, and payment procedures.
By type, the nurses segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global locum tenens staffing market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for nursing professionals, exacerbated by ongoing workforce shortages and increased healthcare service needs worldwide. For example, Caliber Healthcare Solutions debuted a new brand in August 2023 to better reflect its position as the industry's top provider-focused locum tenens staffing option.
Previously known as Health Carousel Locum Tenens, Caliber is a cutting-edge strategy for attracting elite doctors and advanced practice providers committed to improving patient outcomes. Additionally, the physician's segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for specialized medical expertise, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and rising patient volumes, particularly in emerging markets.
By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global locum tenens staffing market in 2023 owing to the escalating need for temporary healthcare staff to manage patient surges, address staffing shortages, and maintain continuity of care in hospital settings globally. For instance, in August 2023, successfully acquired Enlightened, a technology-enabled platform that connects progressive client companies with a network of meticulously vetted healthcare professionals (HCPs) providing on-demand advice and knowledge.
Additionally, the ambulatory facilities segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for outpatient services, expansion of ambulatory care centers, and the shift towards value-based care models emphasizing preventive and community-based healthcare delivery.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 200
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2034
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $13.64 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
| $38.99 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 10.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers Analysis
Flexible Staffing Solutions Cost Savings Rise in Telehealth Shift to Population Health Management and Value-Based Care
Restraints Analysis
Regulatory Challenges Competition from Permanent Positions Limited Pool of Specialists Infrastructure and Technology Constraints
Opportunities Analysis
Expansion into New Markets Partnerships and Collaborations Diversification of Services Threats Analysis Economic Uncertainty Cybersecurity Risks Labor Market Dynamics
Trend Analysis
Focus on Work-Life Balance Data-Driven Decision Making Patient-Centered Care
Companies Featured
CompHealth Weatherby Healthcare Barton Associates Interim Physicians Global Medical Staffing VISTA Staffing Solutions CHG Healthcare Alliance Recruiting Resources Integrity Locums Delta Locum Tenens Fusion Healthcare Staffing MPLT Healthcare Hayes Locums Medical Doctor Associates (MDA)
Locum Tenens Staffing Market Analysis & Forecast by Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
Physicians Surgeons Nurses Anesthesiologist Radiologist
Locum Tenens Staffing Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
Hospitals Ambulatory Facilities Others
Locum Tenens Staffing Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of MEA
