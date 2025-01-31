Antibodies Market Expected To Reach USD 865.62 Billion By 2032, Growing At CAGR 13.93% To Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ipsen and Sutro Biopharma entered a global licensing deal for STRO-003, an ADC targeting ROR1, overexpressed in cancers, marking Ipsen's first ADC portfolio addition.

United States, New York, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Research is excited to unveil its latest report, " Antibodies" This in-depth analysis shows that the global Antibodies Market , valued at USD 267.66 billion in 2023, is poised for substantial growth, expected to hit USD 865.62 billion by 2032. This growth trajectory aligns with a strong CAGR of 13.93% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

Antibodies are immune system proteins that move through the bloodstream, identifying and neutralizing bacteria and viruses. Upon meeting an antigen, they remain, providing a defence for the future. Generated by B cells, antibodies are crucial for immune protection and comprise five types: IgA for pathogens consumed, IgD for activating B cells, IgE for allergic reactions, IgG for fighting infections, and IgM serving as the initial defence in blood and lymph.

The demand for diagnostic antibodies has been bolstered by global efforts in infectious disease management, as seen with COVID-19, where antibody-based tests played a crucial role. With ongoing research and supportive regulatory frameworks, the antibodies market is expected to continue its upward trajectory. The worldwide antibody market is gaining from advancements in biotechnology, including recombinant DNA techniques and hybridoma technologies, which enhance production and effectiveness. Businesses are developing innovative strategies to address unfulfilled healthcare requirements. The increase in long-term and contagious diseases, medical costs, and governmental regulations is fueling expansion in the industry.

Leading Factors Driving the Antibodies Market:

The Emergence of Monoclonal Antibodies in Personalized Medicine

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are growing in importance for personalized medicine as they specifically target disease-associated cells and reduce side effects. mAbs can be customized to match specific patient characteristics, they provide effective treatment solutions for intricate issues such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infections. For instance, in 2024, Nona Biosciences, a global biotechnology company providing a total solution from Idea to IND ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research, announced that it has entered into a license agreement with AstraZeneca for preclinical monoclonal antibodies that will be used to create targeted therapies in oncology. The increasing focus on immune checkpoint inhibitors and antibody-drug conjugates, which improve the effectiveness and precision of monoclonal antibodies, is driving innovation and broadening options for mAbs, particularly in cancer therapy.

Rise in Demand for Diagnostic Antibodies

The demand for diagnostic antibodies is growing swiftly, particularly due to an increased focus on the early identification of illnesses and accurate diagnostics. Antibodies present in diagnostic kits are essential for detecting biomarkers associated with diseases such as infections, heart issues, and cancer. The pandemic emphasized the importance of antibody-centred diagnostic techniques, resulting in progress and financial support for quick testing solutions. As worldwide healthcare systems emphasize early identification and prevention, the need for top-notch diagnostic antibodies is rising, driving market expansion. Advancements in antibody engineering, such as monoclonal and recombinant antibodies, have improved their efficacy, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses. The increased focus on point-of-care testing and home diagnostics reinforces the demand for reliable and user-friendly antibody-based diagnostic kits. Government initiatives and funding in healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic technologies create favourable market conditions. The ongoing expansion of biopharmaceutical firms in developing markets offers untapped possibilities for growth. Companies that develop high-quality, innovative diagnostic antibodies at affordable prices can take advantage of this rising demand to gain a competitive edge in the market.

What are the Key Opportunities for the Antibodies Market?

Significant prospects in the antibodies market stem from the rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infections, resulting in greater demand for specialized therapies. Progress in biotechnology and genetic engineering has enabled the creation of new types of antibodies, including bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates, broadening their therapeutic uses. The rise in R&D investment, the advent of personalized medicine, and the worldwide emphasis on biosimilar development present substantial growth prospects. Emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer prospects owing to enhanced healthcare systems and increasing awareness of advanced treatments.

What are the Key Challenges in the Antibodies Market?

The antibodies market encounters significant obstacles, including elevated development costs and extended timelines for antibody-based treatments, which may impede market expansion. Intricate regulatory structures and stringent approval procedures create additional hurdles, particularly for novel monoclonal and biosimilar antibodies. Furthermore, the market is intensely competitive, led by large companies, which makes it difficult for smaller enterprises to establish a foothold. Restricted access to advanced healthcare systems in developing areas similarly hinders the use of antibody-based therapies. The potential for adverse immunogenic reactions and the necessity for stringent manufacturing standards to ensure quality and effectiveness present considerable obstacles in the market.

Key Manufacturers

Market key players and organizations within a specific industry or market that significantly influence its dynamics. Identifying these key players is essential for understanding competitive positioning, market trends, and strategic opportunities.



Novartis AG (Switzerland)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (USA)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Amgen Inc. (USA)

Biogen Inc. (USA)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)

AbbVie Inc. (USA)

Sanofi (France)

Eli Lilly and Co. (USA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (USA)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (USA)

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Japan) Other Active Players

Key Industry Developments in the Antibodies Market:

In May 2024, Biocytogen announced a TCR-mimic antibody evaluation and potential licensing agreement with BioCopy AG, the agreement grants BioCopy access to fully human TCR-mimic antibodies targeting an intracellular antigen generated by Biocytogen's proprietary RenTCR-mimicTM mice.

In January 2023, AbbVie Inc. and Immunome, Inc. entered into a strategic collaboration to identify up to 10 novel target-antibody pairs leveraging Immunome's Discovery Engine.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Drug Type

The Monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, the landmark work in developing the first monoclonal antibodies and producing the first FDA-approved antibody, muromonab-CD3 in this area because of their precision and efficacy in targeting affected cells, especially in cancer and autoimmune treatments, rendering them essential for precision medicine. Their high specificity, efficacy, and ability to target disease pathways precisely make them a preferred therapeutic choice. Additionally, advancements in biotechnology and the increasing approval of monoclonal antibody-based therapies are fueling their market growth. Rising investments in research and development, coupled with strategic collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, further drive innovation and accessibility. This, along with a growing demand for personalized medicine, solidifies the dominance of this segment in the market.

By End User

The Hospital segment is expected to hold the largest share. Hospitals are the main users, utilizing antibodies for a range of diagnostic and therapeutic applications, particularly in the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders. Long-term care institutions are more frequently utilizing antibody therapies to tackle ongoing problems in patients, enhancing treatment outcomes and overall care quality. At the same time, research institutions play a crucial role in developing and innovating antibody-based products, promoting advancements in therapeutic applications and diagnostic methods. The diverse uses in different healthcare settings highlight the crucial role of antibodies in modern medicine and research, fueling market expansion.

By Region

North America is set to lead the antibodies market thanks to its robust healthcare system, significant investment in R&D, and the existence of leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The region stands out in healthcare innovations due to its technological expertise and focus on creating new medications, particularly monoclonal antibodies. The increasing senior demographic and the surge in chronic diseases are further driving the demand for antibody-based therapies. North America greatly impacts the expansion of the global antibodies market due to its supportive regulatory framework and reimbursement policies, enhancing market conditions.

