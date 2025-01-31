ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

4 Q 2024 Diluted EPS of $1.05

4 Q 2024 C&I adjusted diluted EPS of $1.16

4 Q 2024 Managed receivables of $24.7 billion Declared quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, (NYSE: OMF ), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, today reported pretax income of $164 million and net income of $126 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $220 million and $165 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $1.05 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.38 in the prior year quarter. Net income was $509 million for the full year of 2024, compared to $641 million for the full year of 2023. Earnings per diluted share were $4.24 in the full year of 2024, compared to $5.32 in the prior year. On January 31, 2025, OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share, payable on February 20, 2025, to record holders of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on February 12, 2025. During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 75 thousand shares of common stock for $3 million. "We finished the year with continued improvement in our credit trends, positioning us for improved profitability moving forward," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. "We feel great about our momentum going into 2025, with positive trends in both originations and credit as we continue to focus on driving profitable growth and maximizing shareholder value." The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release. Consumer and Insurance Segment ("C&I") C&I adjusted pretax income was $185 million and adjusted net income was $139 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $223 million and $167 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.16 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.39 in the prior year quarter. C&I generated adjusted net income of $587 million for the full year of 2024, compared to $655 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $4.89 for the full year of 2024, compared to $5.43 in the prior year. Management runs the business based on C&I capital generation, which it defines as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses while still considering the current period C&I net charge-offs. C&I capital generation was $183 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $191 million in the prior year quarter. The decline was primarily driven by higher net charge-offs, partially offset by increased revenue from portfolio growth in the current quarter compared to the prior year period. Managed receivables, which includes loans serviced for our whole loan sale partners and auto finance loans originated by third parties, were $24.7 billion at December 31, 2024, up 11% from $22.2 billion at December 31, 2023. Consumer loan originations totaled $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 16% from $3.0 billion in the prior year quarter. Total revenue, comprising interest income and total other revenue, was $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 9% from $1.4 billion in the prior year quarter. Interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.3 billion, up 11% from $1.2 billion in the prior year quarter. This growth was driven by higher average net finance receivables. Interest expense was $310 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 15% from $271 million in the prior year quarter, due to an increase in average debt to support our receivables growth and a higher average cost of funds. The provision for finance receivable losses was $523 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up $77 million compared to the prior year period. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the allowance for finance receivable losses increased $59 million driven by growth in receivables.

C&I Select Delinquency and Loss Ratios

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023













Consumer loans:











30+ days delinquency ratio

5.76 %

5.63 %

6.16 % 90+ days delinquency ratio

2.52 %

2.49 %

2.88 % 30-89 days delinquency ratio

3.24 %

3.14 %

3.28 % Net charge-offs

7.63 %

7.33 %

7.70 %

Operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $422 million, up 10% from $382 million in the prior year quarter reflecting receivable growth, including the Foursight acquisition, and continued investment in the business, with a focus on data science, technology, and digital capabilities.

Funding and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had principal debt balances outstanding of $21.7 billion, 57% of which was secured. The Company had $458 million of cash and cash equivalents, which included $123 million of cash and cash equivalents held at regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.

Cash and cash equivalents, together with the Company's $1.1 billion of undrawn committed capacity from an unsecured corporate revolver, $6.3 billion of undrawn committed capacity under revolving conduit facilities and credit card variable funding note facilities, and $9.7 billion of unencumbered receivables, provides significant liquidity resources.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF ) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions across 47 states, available online and in 1,300 locations. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for interest expense and operating costs, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), and Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are key performance measures used to evaluate the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes restructuring charges, net loss resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, regulatory settlements, and other items and strategic activities. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.

We also use Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation and Consumer and Insurance capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation represents Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our Consumer and Insurance allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the Consumer and Insurance net charge-offs incurred during the period. Consumer and Insurance capital generation represents the after-tax effect of Consumer and Insurance pretax capital generation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. We believe that the Company's reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.

We utilize these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH's executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This document contains summarized information concerning the Company and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. No representation is made that the information in this document is complete. For additional financial, statistical and business related information see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC from time to time, which are or will be available in the Investor Relations section of the OneMain Financial website ( ) and the SEC's website ( ).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "anticipates," "appears," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "foresees," "goal," "intends," "likely," "objective," "plans," "projects," "target," "trend," "remains," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" or "would" are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent only management's current beliefs regarding future events, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, performance, and future plans, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: adverse changes and volatility in general economic conditions, including the interest rate environment and the financial markets; the sufficiency of our allowance for finance receivable losses; increased levels of unemployment and personal bankruptcies; the current inflationary environment and related trends affecting our customers; natural or accidental events such as earthquakes, hurricanes, pandemics, floods or wildfires affecting our customers, collateral, or our facilities; a failure in or breach of our information, operational or security systems or infrastructure or those of third parties, including as a result of cyber incidents, war or other disruptions; the adequacy of our credit risk scoring models; geopolitical risks, including recent geopolitical actions outside the U.S.; adverse changes in our ability to attract and retain employees or key executives; increased competition or adverse changes in customer responsiveness to our distribution channels or products; changes in federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or regulatory policies and practices or increased regulatory scrutiny of our business or industry; risks associated with our insurance operations; the costs and effects of any actual or alleged violations of any federal, state, or local laws, rules or regulations; the costs and effects of any fines, penalties, judgments, decrees, orders, inquiries, investigations, subpoenas, or enforcement or other proceedings of any governmental or quasi-governmental agency or authority; our substantial indebtedness and our continued ability to access the capital markets and maintain adequate current sources of funds to satisfy our cash flow requirements; our ability to comply with all of our covenants; the effects of any downgrade of our debt ratings by credit rating agencies; and other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in the Company's other filings with the SEC from time to time.

If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should specifically consider the factors identified in this document that could cause actual results to differ before making an investment decision to purchase our securities. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us.

Forward looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year (unaudited, $ in millions, except per share amounts)

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023



2024

2023































Interest income

$ 1,320

$ 1,282

$ 1,219

$ 1,173

$ 1,187



$ 4,993

$ 4,564 Interest expense

(311)

(301)

(297)

(277)

(270)



(1,185)

(1,019) Net interest income

1,009

981

922

896

917



3,808

3,545 Provision for finance receivable losses

(523)

(512)

(575)

(431)

(446)



(2,040)

(1,721) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses

486

469

347

465

471



1,768

1,824































Insurance

111

111

111

112

113



445

448 Investment

21

24

30

32

32



108

116 Gain on sales of finance receivables

5

6

6

6

10



23

52 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt

(19)

(1)

(12)

(2)

(1)



(34)

- Other

42

42

39

32

32



153

119 Total other revenues

160

182

174

180

186



695

735































Operating expenses

(433)

(401)

(382)

(391)

(388)



(1,607)

(1,530) Insurance policy benefits and claims

(49)

(43)

(47)

(50)

(49)



(189)

(189) Total other expenses

(482)

(444)

(429)

(441)

(437)



(1,796)

(1,719)































Income before income taxes

164

207

92

204

220



667

840 Income taxes

(38)

(50)

(21)

(49)

(55)



(158)

(199) Net income

$ 126

$ 157

$ 71

$ 155

$ 165



$ 509

$ 641































Weighted average number of diluted shares

119.9

120.1

120.2

120.2

120.1



120.1

120.6 Diluted EPS

$ 1.05

$ 1.31

$ 0.59

$ 1.29

$ 1.38



$ 4.24

$ 5.32 Book value per basic share

$ 26.74

$ 26.87

$ 26.33

$ 26.81

$ 26.60



$ 26.74

$ 26.60 Return on assets

1.9 %

2.5 %

1.1 %

2.6 %

2.7 %



2.0 %

2.7 %































Change in allowance for finance receivable losses

$ (60)

$ (81)

$ (79)

$ 26

$ (31)



$ (194)

$ (185) Net charge-offs

(463)

(431)

(496)

(457)

(415)



(1,846)

(1,536) Provision for finance receivable losses

$ (523)

$ (512)

$ (575)

$ (431)

$ (446)



$ (2,040)

$ (1,721)







Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.



OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









As of





















(unaudited, $ in millions)

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023





















Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 458

$ 577

$ 667

$ 831

$ 1,014 Investment securities

1,607

1,581

1,681

1,691

1,719 Net finance receivables

23,554

23,075

22,365

21,083

21,349 Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves

(766)

(765)

(753)

(749)

(771) Allowance for finance receivable losses

(2,705)

(2,645)

(2,564)

(2,454)

(2,480) Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim reserves and allowance for finance

receivable losses

20,083

19,665

19,048

17,880

18,098 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

684

693

630

599

534 Goodwill

1,474

1,474

1,474

1,437

1,437 Other intangible assets

286

288

289

259

260 Other assets

1,318

1,300

1,296

1,211

1,232 Total assets

$ 25,910

$ 25,578

$ 25,085

$ 23,908

$ 24,294





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Long-term debt

$ 21,438

$ 21,137

$ 20,671

$ 19,520

$ 19,813 Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities

575

597

594

597

615 Deferred and accrued taxes

20

29

10

34

9 Other liabilities

686

607

657

543

671 Total liabilities

22,719

22,370

21,932

20,694

21,108





















Common stock

1

1

1

1

1 Additional paid-in capital

1,734

1,728

1,723

1,718

1,715 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(81)

(59)

(95)

(91)

(87) Retained earnings

2,296

2,295

2,263

2,318

2,285 Treasury stock

(759)

(757)

(739)

(732)

(728) Total shareholders' equity

3,191

3,208

3,153

3,214

3,186 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 25,910

$ 25,578

$ 25,085

$ 23,908

$ 24,294

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED)









As of





















(unaudited, $ in millions)

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023





















Liquidity



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 458

$ 577

$ 667

$ 831

$ 1,014 Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes

123

266

211

165

148 Unencumbered receivables

9,738

9,017

8,060

8,306

8,427 Undrawn conduit facilities

5,999

6,749

6,399

6,399

6,399 Undrawn corporate revolver

1,125

1,125

1,325

1,325

1,325 Undrawn credit card revolving variable funding note facilities

300

300

300

300

- Drawn conduit facilities

1

176

1

1

1





















Net adjusted debt

$ 20,931

$ 20,653

$ 20,043

$ 18,682

$ 18,775





















Total Shareholders' equity

$ 3,191

$ 3,208

$ 3,153

$ 3,214

$ 3,186 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

81

59

95

91

87 Goodwill

(1,474)

(1,474)

(1,474)

(1,437)

(1,437) Other intangible assets

(286)

(288)

(289)

(259)

(260) Junior subordinated debt

172

172

172

172

172 Adjusted tangible common equity(1)

1,684

1,677

1,657

1,781

1,748 Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax (2)

2,029

1,984

1,923

1,840

1,860 Adjusted capital

$ 3,713

$ 3,661

$ 3,580

$ 3,621

$ 3,608





















Net leverage (net adjusted debt to adjusted capital)

5.6x

5.6x

5.6x

5.2x

5.2x







(1) The adjusted tangible common equity calculation excludes accumulated other comprehensive loss, with all prior periods updated to reflect this change. (2) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023



2024

2023































Consumer & Insurance

$ 159

$ 200

$ 145

$ 203

$ 220



$ 707

$ 845 Other

(1)

-

-

-

(1)



(1)

(6) Segment to GAAP adjustment

6

7

(53)

1

1



(39)

1 Income before income taxes - GAAP basis

$ 164

$ 207

$ 92

$ 204

$ 220



$ 667

$ 840































Consumer & Insurance pretax income

$ 159

$ 200

$ 145

$ 203

$ 220



$ 707

$ 845 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt

19

-

12

2

-



33

- Restructuring charges

1

1

-

27

-



29

- Acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses

5

1

2

1

-



9

- Regulatory settlements

-

-

-

-

2



-

26 Other (1)

1

-

4

-

1



4

3 Consumer & Insurance adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

$ 185

$ 202

$ 163

$ 233

$ 223



$ 782

$ 874































Reconciling items (2)

$ (20)

$ 5

$ (71)

$ (29)

$ (2)



$ (114)

$ (28)































Consumer & Insurance

$ 23,598

$ 23,128

$ 22,428

$ 21,083

$ 21,349



$ 23,598

$ 21,349 Segment to GAAP adjustment

(44)

(53)

(63)

-

-



(44)

- Net finance receivables - GAAP basis

$ 23,554

$ 23,075

$ 22,365

$ 21,083

$ 21,349



$ 23,554

$ 21,349































Consumer & Insurance

$ 2,710

$ 2,651

$ 2,571

$ 2,454

$ 2,480



$ 2,710

$ 2,480 Segment to GAAP adjustment

(5)

(6)

(7)

-

-



(5)

- Allowance for finance receivable losses - GAAP basis

$ 2,705

$ 2,645

$ 2,564

$ 2,454

$ 2,480



$ 2,705

$ 2,480







Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.

(1) Includes strategic activities and other items. (2) Reconciling items consist of Segment to GAAP adjustment and the adjustments to Pretax income – segment accounting basis for C&I and Other. The adjustments to Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are not disclosed in the table above due to immateriality.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)



















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023



2024

2023































Interest income

$ 1,312

$ 1,271

$ 1,210

$ 1,172

$ 1,186



$ 4,965

$ 4,559 Interest expense

(310)

(299)

(295)

(276)

(271)



(1,181)

(1,015) Net interest income

1,002

972

915

896

915



3,784

3,544 Provision for finance receivable losses

(523)

(512)

(515)

(431)

(446)



(1,981)

(1,721) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses

479

460

400

465

469



1,803

1,823































Insurance

111

111

111

112

113



445

448 Investment

21

24

30

32

32



108

116 Gain on sales of finance receivables

5

6

6

6

10



23

52 Other

40

40

37

30

30



146

111 Total other revenues

177

181

184

180

185



722

727































Operating expenses

(422)

(396)

(374)

(362)

(382)



(1,554)

(1,487) Insurance policy benefits and claims

(49)

(43)

(47)

(50)

(49)



(189)

(189) Total other expenses

(471)

(439)

(421)

(412)

(431)



(1,743)

(1,676)































Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

185

202

163

233

223



782

874































Income taxes (1)

(46)

(51)

(41)

(58)

(56)



(195)

(219)































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 139

$ 151

$ 122

$ 175

$ 167



$ 587

$ 655































Weighted average number of diluted shares

119.9

120.1

120.2

120.2

120.1



120.1

120.6 C&I adjusted diluted EPS

$ 1.16

$ 1.26

$ 1.02

$ 1.45

$ 1.39



$ 4.89

$ 5.43







































Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.

(1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023



2024

2023































Net finance receivables - personal loans

$ 20,833

$ 20,569

$ 20,073

$ 19,854

$ 20,274



$ 20,833

$ 20,274 Net finance receivables - auto finance

2,122

2,009

1,889

843

745



2,122

745 Net finance receivables - consumer loans

22,955

22,578

21,962

20,697

21,019



22,955

21,019 Net finance receivables - credit cards

643

550

466

386

330



643

330 Net finance receivables

$ 23,598

$ 23,128

$ 22,428

$ 21,083

$ 21,349



$ 23,598

$ 21,349































Allowance for finance receivable losses

$ 2,710

$ 2,651

$ 2,571

$ 2,454

$ 2,480



$ 2,710

$ 2,480































Allowance ratio

11.48 %

11.46 %

11.46 %

11.64 %

11.62 %



11.48 %

11.62 %































Net finance receivables

23,598

23,128

22,428

21,083

21,349



23,598

21,349 Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

1,141

1,191

1,229

871

882



1,141

882 Managed receivables

$ 24,739

$ 24,319

$ 23,657

$ 21,954

$ 22,231



$ 24,739

$ 22,231































Average net finance receivables - personal loans

$ 20,751

$ 20,396

$ 19,937

$ 20,117

$ 20,273



$ 20,301

$ 19,788 Average net finance receivables - auto finance

2,072

1,949

1,843

786

707



1,662

559 Average net finance receivables - consumer loans

22,823

22,345

21,780

20,903

20,980



21,963

20,347 Average net finance receivables - credit cards

599

515

430

364

281



477

181 Average net receivables

23,422

22,860

22,210

21,267

21,261



22,440

20,528 Average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

1,174

1,218

1,195

867

881



1,113

852 Average managed receivables

$ 24,596

$ 24,078

$ 23,405

$ 22,134

$ 22,142



$ 23,553

$ 21,380







































Note: Ratios may not sum due to rounding.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE KEY METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, in millions)

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023



2024

2023































Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

$ 185

$ 202

$ 163

$ 233

$ 223



$ 782

$ 874































Provision for finance receivable losses

523

512

515

431

446



1,981

1,721 Net charge-offs

(464)

(432)

(496)

(457)

(415)



(1,849)

(1,536) Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP)

59

80

19

(26)

31



132

185































Pretax capital generation (non-GAAP)

244

282

182

207

254



914

1,059































Capital generation, net of tax(1) (non-GAAP)

$ 183

$ 211

$ 136

$ 155

$ 191



$ 685

$ 794































C&I average net receivables

$ 23,422

$ 22,860

$ 22,210

$ 21,267

$ 21,261



$ 22,440

$ 20,528































Capital generation return on receivables (non-GAAP)

3.1 %

3.7 %

2.9 %

2.9 %

3.6 %



3.1 %

3.9 %







































Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding. (1) Income taxes assume a 25% rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE CONSUMER LOANS METRICS (UNAUDITED)



















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023



2024

2023































































Gross charge-offs

$ 514

$ 490

$ 553

$ 522

$ 468



$ 2,080

$ 1,768 Recoveries

(76)

(78)

(75)

(77)

(60)



(307)

(258) Net charge-offs

$ 438

$ 412

$ 478

$ 445

$ 408



$ 1,773

$ 1,510































Gross charge-off ratio

8.96 %

8.72 %

9.68 %

10.05 %

8.82 %



9.34 %

8.69 % Recovery ratio

(1.33 %)

(1.39 %)

(1.39 %)

(1.48 %)

(1.13 %)



(1.39 %)

(1.27 %) Net charge-off ratio

7.63 %

7.33 %

8.29 %

8.58 %

7.70 %



7.94 %

7.42 %































































Average net receivables

$ 22,823

$ 22,345

$ 21,780

$ 20,903

$ 20,980



$ 21,963

$ 20,346 Yield

22.2 %

22.1 %

21.9 %

22.1 %

22.1 %



22.1 %

22.2 % Origination volume

$ 3,504

$ 3,712

$ 3,582

$ 2,523

$ 3,014



$ 13,321

$ 12,851































30+ delinquency

$ 1,322

$ 1,272

$ 1,198

$ 1,153

$ 1,294



$ 1,322

$ 1,294 90+ delinquency

$ 579

$ 562

$ 511

$ 591

$ 605



$ 579

$ 605 30-89 delinquency

$ 743

$ 710

$ 687

$ 562

$ 689



$ 743

$ 689































30+ delinquency ratio

5.76 %

5.63 %

5.45 %

5.57 %

6.16 %



5.76 %

6.16 % 90+ delinquency ratio

2.52 %

2.49 %

2.33 %

2.86 %

2.88 %



2.52 %

2.88 % 30-89 delinquency ratio

3.24 %

3.14 %

3.13 %

2.72 %

3.28 %



3.24 %

3.28 %







Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on a Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I consumer loan net finance receivables. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.







Defined Terms



Adjusted capital = adjusted tangible common equity + allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax

Adjusted tangible common equity (TCE) = total shareholders' equity – accumulated other comprehensive loss – goodwill – other intangible assets + junior subordinated debt

Auto finance = financing at the point of purchase through a network of auto dealerships

Available cash and cash equivalents = cash and cash equivalents – cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes

Average assets = average of monthly average assets (assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period

Average managed receivables = C&I average net receivables + average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

C&I adjusted diluted EPS = C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares

Capital generation = C&I adjusted net income – change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax

Capital generation return on receivables(1) = annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables

Consumer loans = personal loans and auto finance

Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners = unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program

Gross charge-off ratio(1) = annualized gross charge-offs / average net receivables

Managed receivables = C&I net finance receivables + finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners + auto finance loans originated by third parties

Net adjusted debt = long-term debt – junior subordinated debt – available cash and cash equivalents

Net charge-off ratio(1) = annualized net charge-offs / average net receivables

Net leverage = net adjusted debt / adjusted capital

Opex ratio = annualized C&I operating expenses / average managed receivables

Other net revenue = other revenues – insurance policy benefits and claims expense

Personal loans = loans secured by titled collateral or unsecured and offered through our branch network, central operations, or digital platform

Pretax capital generation = C&I pretax adjusted net income – change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses

Purchase volume = credit card purchase transactions + cash advances – returns

Return on assets (ROA) = annualized net income / average total assets

Return on receivables (C&I ROR) = annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables

Total revenue = C&I interest income + C&I total other revenue Unencumbered receivables = unencumbered unpaid principal balance of consumer loans and credit cards. For precompute personal loans, unpaid principal balance is the gross contractual payments less the unaccreted balance of unearned finance charges. Credit card receivables include those in the trust that exceed the minimum for securing advances under credit card variable funding note facilities, which the Company can remove from the trust under the terms of such facilities, and exclude billed interest, fees, and closed accounts with balances

(1) 2Q24 and fiscal year 2024 adjusted for policy alignment associated with the Foursight acquisition.





OneMain Holdings, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Peter R. Poillon, 212-359-2432

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Kelly Ogburn, 410-537-9028

[email protected]

SOURCE OneMain Holdings, Inc.

