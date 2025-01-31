Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Apparel - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to offering.

The global for Apparel was valued at US$764.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.2 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the E-Commerce Apparel market is driven by a combination of evolving consumer behavior, technological innovations, and business model adaptations. The shift from traditional retail to online shopping has accelerated as consumers prioritize convenience, speed, and variety, which are more easily found in e-commerce platforms. The increasing use of smartphones and mobile apps further fuels this trend, allowing consumers to shop anywhere and at any time. With better internet connectivity and secure payment systems, online shopping has become more accessible, especially in emerging markets, where e-commerce penetration continues to rise.

The rising demand for fast fashion, coupled with the affordability and convenience that e-commerce provides, is another key factor propelling the market. E-commerce platforms can respond quickly to trends and offer new collections, discounts, and flash sales, encouraging consumers to buy more frequently. Additionally, the accessibility of international brands on e-commerce websites expands consumers' choices, creating a global marketplace for apparel that was previously unavailable to many. This growing preference for online shopping, particularly among younger, tech-savvy generations, is expected to continue driving market growth in the coming years.

Lastly, advancements in technology are continuously improving the online shopping experience, making it easier for customers to find the products they want, try them virtually, and receive them quickly. Features like AI-driven recommendations, AR try-ons, and seamless checkout systems enhance the customer experience, while data analytics help businesses optimize their supply chains and meet consumer demand more efficiently. These technological innovations ensure that e-commerce apparel brands stay competitive, which in turn drives the overall growth of the market.

Scope of the Study

The report analyzes the E-Commerce Apparel market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments

Apparel Type (Women's Apparel, Men's Apparel, Children Apparel).

Geographic Regions/Countries

World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Women's Apparel segment, which is expected to reach US$827.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.7%. The Men's Apparel segment is also set to grow at 8.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $200.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.6% CAGR to reach $192.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Coverage of major players such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Inc., ASOS PLC, Carter's, Inc., Ebay, Inc. and more.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global E-Commerce Apparel Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

