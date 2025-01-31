Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intraoral Iol Scanner by Product Type, by Modality, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intraoral IOL scanner market accounted for USD 0.612 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.93 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 11.03% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow due to the rising use of digital dentistry, increasing patient awareness and expectations, growing prevalence of dental disorders, technological advancements, regulatory support, and reimbursement policies.



The advantages of digital workflows, increased treatment precision, and improved patient experiences are driving the global dental industry's migration to digital dentistry practices. Intraoral IOL scanners are essential to digital dentistry because they make it easier to digitize dental impressions, which reduces the need for conventional impression materials and streamlines workflow. For instance, Align Technology announced the release of the new iTero Element 5D Plus intraoral scanner in January 2024, which has improved imaging capabilities for dental professionals.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of dental disorders, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of advanced dental technologies, driving the demand for intraoral IOL scanners in North America.

Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding dental tourism industry, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness about oral health, fueling the demand for intraoral IOL scanners in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, in December 2023, Carestream Dental LLC partnered with Straumann Group to provide a system that included intraoral scanning and implant design.

By product type, the intraoral scanners segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global intraoral IOL scanner market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for advanced dental imaging technology and the increasing adoption of digital dentistry practices worldwide. For instance, Dentsply Sirona Inc. unveiled the Dentsply Sirona Primescan AC, a brand-new intraoral scanner with artificial intelligence capabilities, in April 2024.

Additionally, the stand-alone software segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for customizable and interoperable software solutions among dental professionals, facilitating seamless integration with existing practice management systems and enhancing workflow efficiency.

By modality, the closed system segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global intraoral IOL scanner market in 2023 owing to the growing emphasis on infection control and data security in dental practices, driving the adoption of closed system intraoral IOL scanners for their integrated design and enhanced patient safety features. For instance, the TRIOS MOVE, a portable intraoral scanner intended for greater workflow flexibility, was introduced in 3Shape A/S in March 2024.

Additionally, the open system segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for customizable and flexible imaging solutions among dental professionals, allowing for interoperability with a wide range of third-party software and hardware systems, thereby enhancing workflow versatility and efficiency.

By end-user, the dental clinic's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global intraoral IOL scanner market in 2023 owing to the growing adoption of intraoral IOL scanners for routine dental procedures, restorative treatments, and digital impression-taking, enhancing workflow efficiency and patient experience in dental clinics worldwide.

For instance, Planmeca Oy (February 2024) received FDA authorization for their new intraoral scanner, Planmeca Emerald Smart, which has improved scanning speed and accuracy. Additionally, the group dental practices segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing consolidation in the dental industry, driving the adoption of intraoral IOL scanners for standardized workflows, streamlined operations, and improved treatment outcomes across multiple dental practices within group settings.

Key Attributes:

