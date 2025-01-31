(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rockefellas TV Announces New Series: Generations of Rock, Hosted by Robert Sarzo and RJ Sarzo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rockefellas TV Presents Generations of Rock: Exploring the Legacy and Evolution of Music, Entertainment and Television. Hosted by legendary guitarist Robert Sarzo and his son, accomplished entrepreneur and entertainment mogul RJ Sarzo, this six-episode series delivers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes journey into the world of rock, film, and entertainment. This series premieres Friday, March 8, 2025, at 7:00 PM PST, 10:00 PM EST and will be available on Apple TV , Roku TV , Amazon Smart Streaming, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Google TV, the Galaxy Store, and Google Play Store.

Generations of Rock is a deep dive into the untold stories of rock icons, celebrated actors, and entertainment legends. Hosted by father-son duo, this series delivers raw, candid, and deeply personal interviews with some of the most influential figures in the industry. Generations of Rock features an all-star roster of legendary artists and industry titans, including Corey Feldman – Actor, musician, and pop culture icon | Keith St. John – Vocalist (Burning Rain, Montrose) | Scott Page – Saxophonist (Pink Floyd, Supertramp, Toto) | Sean McNabb – Bassist (Dokken, Great White, Quiet Riot) | Rudy Sarzo – Legendary bassist (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Dio, Whitesnake) Bjorn Englen – Bassist (Dio Disciples, Yngwie Malmsteen) | DJ Skratch Bastid – World-renowned DJ and turntablist | Neil Turbin – Former vocalist of Anthrax | Glen Sobel – Drummer for Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires | DJ HAPPA – Acclaimed DJ, professor, motivational speaker, and music producer and Cosmo Wilson – Legendary concert lighting designer. The first two episodes will take viewers inside the NAMM Show 2025. Generations of Rock will grant audiences unprecedented access to the latest music gear, cutting-edge products, and unforgettable live performances from the biggest names in the business.

