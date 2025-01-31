Thailand Masters: Srikanth, Subramanian Bow Out In Quarterfinals

(MENAFN- IANS) Patumwan (Thailand), Jan 31 (IANS) Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and Sankar Subramanian's campaign at the Thailand Masters, a BWF Super 300 badminton tournament, came to an end with their respective quarterfinal losses on Friday.

While Srikanth was defeated 17-21, 16-21 by sixth seed Wang Zheng Xing of China, former world junior No. 1 Subramanian lost 21-19, 18-21, 13-21 against another Chinese Zhu Xuan Chen in a match that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

Later, the eighth-seed Indian men's doubles pair of Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and K. Sai Pratheek suffered a straight game 19-21, 18-21 loss to the second-seed Indonesian duo of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Daniel Marthin.

The last Indian in action will be Rakshitha Ramraj, who is scheduled to play Thailand's Thamonwan Nithiittikrai in the women's singles quarterfinal later in the day.

The world No. 47 Srikanth came into the quarterfinal after beating Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan, 41st in the badminton rankings, 21-19, 21-15. On the other hand, Subramanian produced a valiant fightback to defeat Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 9-21, 21-10, 21-17 in 59 minutes to reach the quarters.

Rakshitha, meanwhile, defeated Tung Ciou-tong of Chinese Taipei 21-15, 21-12 in the round of 16 match.

Earlier on Thursday, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde lost their round of 16 mixed doubles match 21-19, 21-15 against local favourites Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Ruethaichanok Laisuan.

India's highest-ranked entry in the men's doubles world No. 49 pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi was ousted in the second round after facing a 21-16, 8-21, 10-21 loss at the hands of fifth seed Korean duo of Kang Min Hyuk and Kim Won Ho.