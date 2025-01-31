For instance, Almac Group said in March 2024 that the two newly constructed facilities at its headquarters in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, were complete. The peptide API synthesis as well as the commercial manufacturing and packing of sachet pharma product presentations are anticipated to increase with the opening of these new facilities.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and a high adoption rate of molecular biology technologies.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increasing government initiatives to support scientific research, and rising investment in healthcare infrastructure. For instance, the NEBNext UltraExpress DNA and RNA library preparation kits for next-generation sequencing were introduced by New England Biolabs in November 2023.

By DNases application, the biopharmaceutical processing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global DNases, ligases, and RNA polymerases market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, extensive use in removing DNA contaminants, and significant investments in research and development.

For instance, in January 2024, the company's selectAZyme enzyme screening collection was expanded with the introduction of an RNA Ligase (RNAL) enzyme kit by Almac Science, a part of Almac Group. Additionally, the other applications segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding use of these enzymes in emerging fields such as synthetic biology, personalized medicine, and advanced molecular diagnostics.

By ligases application, the other applications segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global DNases, ligases, and RNA polymerases market in 2023 owing to the increasing utilization in diverse fields such as gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology, as well as significant advancements in biotechnological research.

For instance, in March 2023, the University of Manchester, AstraZeneca, Novartis, and the Centre for Process Innovation Limited joined together to transform oligonucleotide synthesis. Additionally, the oligonucleotide synthesis segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for custom oligonucleotides in genetic research, advancements in gene editing technologies like CRISPR, and increasing applications in diagnostics and therapeutics

By RNA polymerases application, the mRNA production segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global DNases, ligases, and RNA polymerases market in 2023 owing to the surge in demand for mRNA vaccines, especially COVID-19 vaccines, and the increasing development of mRNA-based therapeutics for various diseases.

For instance, in January 2024, Almac Science, a division of the Almac Group, added an RNA Ligase (RNAL) enzyme kit to the company's selectAZyme enzyme screening library. Additionally, the others segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing application of these enzymes in innovative fields such as synthetic biology, personalized medicine, and advanced molecular diagnostics, as well as ongoing technological advancements and expanding research initiatives.

By end-user, the research and academic institutions segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global DNases, ligases, and RNA polymerases market in 2023 owing to the significant demand for advanced molecular biology tools and techniques for various research projects and academic studies. For instance, Illumina and Deerfield Management worked together in May 2022.

The companies collaborated to select projects that had a higher chance of success utilizing genetic methods and intrinsic knowledge in order to reduce the expense of research and development and encourage the approval of innovative treatments. Additionally, the diagnostic laboratories segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the rising demand for accurate molecular diagnostics for early disease detection and management.

