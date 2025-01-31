ISX Financial EU PLC Announce Their Record Breaking Q4 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISX EU PLC (ISX Plc), is pleased to present its for Q4 2024. Building on the impressive year so far, ISX Plc is pleased to have delivered another record-breaking quarter. This marks ISX Plc's 5th consecutive record-breaking quarter, solidifying the company's continuous growth and its position as a leader in the 'Banktech' space.

Key Financial Highlights - Q4 2024

Ajay Treon, Chief Financial Officer of ISX Plc, commented, "Building on the strong results of the first nine months of 2024, Q4 delivered sustained positive momentum driven by strategic growth initiatives, the rollout of new products and services, and operational achievements. These outcomes underline our commitment to advancing in the banktech and payments sectors following our 2021 demerger.

I am immensely proud of what we have achieved in a record-breaking 2024. I want to sincerely thank our customers, employees, and partners for their continued support. Together, we are shaping the future of banktech and payments, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Strong Customer Revenue Growth: We achieved an 81% year-over-year revenue increase, complemented by an 8% quarter-over-quarter rise. Net Assets grew by an impressive 160% year-over-year, with a further 23% increase from the previous quarter.

New Records Achieved: December revenue reached a record high of €6.0 million, and Q4 transaction volumes exceeded €1 billion for the second consecutive quarter.

Exceeded 2024 Expectations: We achieved our revenue target of €50 million and surpassed our targeted EBITDA margin of 40-45%.

Financial Resilience: With an EBITDA margin of 61%, we continue to maintain a robust financial position, underscoring our stability in the banktech payments market.

Investment in Innovation: A €0.8 million investment in Research and Development during Q4 underscores our commitment to customer-focused solutions and technological advancements.

Expansion in Talent: To support our growth trajectory, we expanded our group workforce by 22% in 2024, ending the year with a total of 184 employees.

Nikogiannis Karantzis , Chief Executive Officer of ISX Plc, added:

"We are proud to announce our 5th consecutive record-breaking quarter. It highlights the resilience of our business model and the unwavering commitment of our team. Our focus always remains on fostering sustainable growth through innovation, operational excellence, and a relentless dedication to our clients' success."

ISX Financial EU PLC is a 'banktech' company that leverages its own technology to provide financial services to merchants across the EEA & UK. The company's combined payments stack and infrastructure provides a complete end-to-end transactional banking, FX, remittance and payment processing capability.

Media enquiries

+35722015740

[email protected]

