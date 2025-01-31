North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the strong presence of key biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, robust research infrastructure, favorable regulatory environment, and significant investments in gene editing technologies, driving the demand for gRNA products in North America.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, increasing government initiatives supporting research and development, and growing adoption of gene editing technologies in countries like China, India, and Japan, fueling demand for gRNA products in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, in October 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Affymetrix, a provider of tools for genetic analysis, which could enhance their gRNA capabilities.

By product and services, the product segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global gRNA market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for customized gRNA synthesis services tailored to specific research and therapeutic needs, driving significant revenue generation for companies offering these solutions. For instance, Synthego opened a 20,000-square-foot production facility in July 2022 to produce GMP single guide RNA (sgRNA) on a large scale.

Additionally, the custom gRNA synthesis services segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of CRISPR-based gene editing techniques in biomedical research, therapeutic development, and agriculture, necessitating the demand for tailored gRNA sequences for precise genome editing applications.

By gRNA Type, the research-use segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global gRNA market in 2023 owing to the expanding applications of gRNA in academic and industrial research, driving demand for high-quality gRNA products for experimentation and discovery purposes. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific highlighted the Gibco CTS TrueCut Cas9 Protein's function as a premium support material when it first offered it in April 2022.

Thorough documentation is considered essential when scientists using genome editing techniques go from basic science to clinical applications. Additionally, the GMP-grade segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for GMP-compliant gRNA products for clinical applications and therapeutic development, necessitating stringent quality standards and regulatory compliance.

By application, the genome engineering segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global gRNA market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid advancements in CRISPR-based genome engineering technologies, driving demand for gRNA products for precise and efficient genetic modifications across various applications. For instance, in May 2023, Synthego Corporation announced that it would be working with Roche to develop and market next-generation CRISPR-based treatments for a range of illnesses.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global gRNA market in 2023 owing to the increased investment in gene editing research and therapeutic development, leading to substantial demand for gRNA products among pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms for drug discovery and development purposes.

For instance, GenScript launched its CRISPR/Cas9-based sgRNA Library Services in January 2024, offering customized sgRNA libraries for functional genomic screening. Additionally, the academic research institutes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding adoption of gene editing technologies in academic research, driving demand for gRNA products for studying gene function, disease modeling, and basic research endeavors.

