Key Trend Revolutionizing The Aluminum Casting Market In 2025:Increasing Focus On Plant Expansion To Meet Growing Demand

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The aluminum casting market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $69.78 billion in 2024 to $75 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as rapid economic development, higher infrastructure investments, increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials, urbanization, and the rise in industrialization.

How Big Is the Global Aluminum Casting Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The aluminum casting market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $101.95 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth can be driven by factors such as the rising production of electric vehicles, the development of renewable energy infrastructure, a stronger focus on the circular economy, increasing demand for lightweight and easy-to-install construction materials, and ongoing infrastructure development. Key trends in the forecast period include advancements in casting technologies, integration of additive manufacturing, improvements in alloy development, increasing complexity in customization and design, and the digitalization of casting simulation.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Aluminum Casting Market?

The increasing demand in the automotive industry is driving growth in the aluminum casting market. An automobile, commonly referred to as a motorcar or car, is a four-wheeled vehicle designed mainly for passenger transport, powered by an internal combustion engine that runs on combustible fuel. Currently, over 50% of components in vehicles, such as transmission housings and pistons, are made from aluminum castings. The global rise in automobile production year after year has created new opportunities for market growth worldwide.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Aluminum Casting Market Share?

Major companies operating in the aluminum casting market include Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Alcast Technologies Ltd., Bodine Aluminum Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Aluminum Casting Market Size?

Leading companies in the aluminum casting market are concentrating on expanding their plants to meet rising demand and boost revenue. Plant expansion involves enhancing the physical capacity, production capabilities, or facilities of an existing manufacturing or operational site to support growth and increased demand.

How Is the Global Aluminum Casting Market Segmented?

The aluminum casting market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Process: Die Casting, Sand Casting, Permanent Mold Casting

2) By End-User: Transportation sector, Building and Construction sector, Industrial sector, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Die Casting: High-Pressure Die Casting, Low-Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting

2) By Sand Casting: Green Sand Casting, Resin Sand Casting, Shell Mold Casting

3) By Permanent Mold Casting: Gravity Permanent Mold Casting, Pressure Permanent Mold Casting

The Leading Region in the Aluminum Casting Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the aluminum casting market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aluminum casting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is the Aluminum Casting Market?

Aluminum casting is an industrial process in which molten metal is poured into molds shaped to form the desired final object. This technique is used to produce aluminum products that are sold as components in machines or products, or as part of commercial industrial production, to create metal parts with precise details and high quality.

