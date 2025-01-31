Key Agrochemicals Market Trend 2025-2034: Emerging Trends In Agrochemical Market Are Strategic Partnerships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The agrochemicals market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $287.85 billion in 2024 to $311.48 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as population growth, pest and disease pressures, the regulatory environment, and farming practices.

How Big Is the Global Agrochemicals Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The agrochemicals market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $439.77 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as climate change, sustainable agriculture, precision farming, emerging markets, and resistance management. Key trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, digitalization and data analytics, innovations in crop protection, market consolidation, the rise of organic and non-GMO movements, and advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Agrochemicals Market?

The growing population and the resulting increase in food demand are expected to drive the growth of the agrochemicals market in the future. Food, which provides protein, carbohydrates, fat, and other essential nutrients, supports growth, vital processes, and energy for organisms. The steady rise in population directly correlates with higher food demand and the growth of the agrochemicals market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Agrochemicals Market Share?

Major companies operating in the agrochemicals market include Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Agrium Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Yara International ASA, The Mosaic Company, Israel Chemicals Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Agrochemicals Market Size?

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have become prominent trends in the agrochemical market. Leading companies in the agrochemicals industry are seeking partnerships to bolster their market position.

How Is the Global Agrochemicals Market Segmented?

The agrochemicals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fertilizer Type: Nitrogen Fertilizer, Phosphatic Fertilizer, Potassic Fertilizer, Other Fertilizer Types

2) By Pesticide Type: Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides, Other Pesticide Types

3) By Application: Crop Based, Non-Crop Based

Subsegments:

1) By Nitrogen Fertilizer: Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulfate, Other Nitrogen Sources

2) By Phosphatic Fertilizer: Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP), Superphosphate (Single And Triple), Rock Phosphate

3) By Potassic Fertilizer: Muriate Of Potash (KCl), Sulfate Of Potash (K2SO4), Potassium Nitrate

4) By Other Fertilizer Types: Micronutrient Fertilizers, Organic Fertilizers, Slow-Release Fertilizers, Specialty Fertilizers

The Leading Region in the Agrochemicals Market is:

North America was the largest region in the agrochemicals market in 2024 is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the agrochemicals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is the Agrochemicals Market?

Agrochemicals are synthetic and commercially produced chemicals used in farming to manage ecosystems in agricultural areas. These chemicals can contaminate surrounding lands and waterways, entering the food chain and causing bioaccumulation. Overuse of pesticides leads to the accumulation of residues, which can negatively impact crops.

