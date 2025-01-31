Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Chipset Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G chipset market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $16.88 billion in 2024 to $22.38 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to evolution of mobile communication standards, increasing demand for higher data transfer rates, proliferation of internet of things (IoT) devices, growth of mobile broadband services, development of smart cities and connected infrastructure.

The 5G chipset market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $68.68 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of 5G in industrial automation and IoT, expansion of 5G networks for enhanced mobile connectivity, rise in demand for low-latency and high-bandwidth applications, integration of 5G in autonomous vehicles and smart transportation, growing deployment of 5G in rural and remote areas.

Major trends in the forecast period include emergence of mmWave technology in 5G chipsets, development of energy-efficient and compact 5G chipsets, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in 5G chipset design, focus on open ran (radio access network) architectures, implementation of 5G chipsets for fixed wireless access (FWA).



The increasing mobile data traffic is playing a significant role in driving the growth of the 5G chipset market. Mobile data traffic refers to the volume of data transmitted across a network at any given time. As mobile data traffic expands, there is a growing need for enhanced network performance and data connectivity, which will be supported by future 5G network generations, thereby accelerating the development of 5G chipsets. For example, in November 2023, the Ericsson Mobility Report, published by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, a Sweden-based telecommunications company, projected that global mobile data traffic will triple by the end of 2029, with 5G subscriptions expected to exceed 5.3 billion and average smartphone data usage rising from 21GB to 56GB per month between 2023 and 2029. As a result, the increasing mobile data traffic is anticipated to drive the growth of the 5G chipset market in the coming years.

The increasing reliance on the internet is poised to propel the expansion of the 5G chipset market. The internet, denoting interconnected computer networks and devices utilizing standardized protocols for data and information exchange, serves as the foundation for 5G networks. 5G chipsets, as the backbone of this technology, facilitate faster and more reliable wireless communication, crucial for applications ranging from mobile devices to IoT and smart cities. The transition to 5G connectivity is generating heightened demand for 5G chipsets. For instance, data from Meltwater, a Netherlands-based software company, reveals a surge of 224 thousand (+0. 3 percent) internet users in the UK between 2022 and 2023, totaling 66. 11 million users overall. Thus, the escalating internet usage is steering the growth of the 5G chipset market.

Product innovations have become a key trend gaining traction in the 5G chipset market. Leading companies in the sector are developing innovative products to drive market expansion. For instance, in July 2024, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a US-based provider of wireless telecommunications products and services, introduced the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. This chipset is designed to power affordable 5G smartphones, supporting standalone (SA) 5G network compatibility at a price point as low as Rs 8,300. Its importance lies in increasing 5G accessibility, making advanced mobile technology available to a broader audience, particularly in emerging markets like India, while competing with MediaTek in the budget segment.

Prominent companies within the 5G chipset market are directing their efforts towards pioneering advancements to deliver dependable services to their customers. These innovations in 5G chipsets revolve around the creation of highly efficient, compact, and high-performance semiconductor solutions that drive the evolution of wireless communication networks for the next generation. These developments enable faster data speeds, reduced latency, and support a diverse array of devices and applications. An example of such innovation is seen in MediaTek Inc., a Taiwan-based semiconductor company, which, in May 2023, unveiled the Dimensity 9200+ 5G chipset. This chipset is specifically tailored for smartphones and features an integrated sixth-generation artificial intelligence (AI) processing unit (APU 690) for effective noise reduction. It introduces the first 64-bit Armv9 (Arm version 9) performance cores for smartphones, optimizing flagship experiences through ultimate performance.

In a significant move in February 2022, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., a US-based semiconductor company, successfully acquired Xilinx Inc., a US-based semiconductor company known for providing 5G chipsets, for an undisclosed amount. This strategic acquisition aligns with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 's objective of broadening its portfolio, encompassing central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and Adaptive System-on-Chips (SoCs). The aim is to offer high-performance and adaptive computing solutions, consolidating the company's position in the dynamic landscape of advanced semiconductor technologies.

Major companies operating in the 5G chipset market include Qorvo, Qualcomm Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Samsung Electronics, UNISOC Communications, Intel, MediaTek, Infineon Technologies, Xilinx, Nokia, Skyworks Solutions, NXP Semiconductors, Advanced Micro Devices, IBM, Broadcom, Marvell Technology, Analog Devices, Renesas Electronics, Fujitsu, Integrated Device Technology, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing Co., Cavium, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Anokiwave, Sequans Communications, MaxLinear, Inseego, Sierra Wireless, Telit Communications, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. and Fibocom Wireless.

This report focuses on 5G chipset market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:



By Integrated Circuit: Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC); Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC); Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC); Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)

By Operational Frequency: Sub 6GHz; Between 26 and 39 Ghz; Above 39 Ghz By Vertical: Manufacturing; Energy And Utilities; Media And Entertainment; IT And Telecom; Transportation And Logistics; Healthcare; Other Verticals

Subsegments:



By Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC): Power Amplifiers (PAs); Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs); Transmitters; Receivers

By Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC): Digital ASICs; Analog ASICs; Mixed-Signal ASICs

By Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC): Modems; Baseband Processors; RF Transceivers By Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC): mmWave Transceivers; mmWave Amplifiers; mmWave Antennas

Key Companies Mentioned: Qorvo, Qualcomm Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Samsung Electronics and UNISOC Communications Inc.

Key Attributes:

