Kuwait Amir Offers Condolence To U.S. Pres. Over Plane Crash Victims
1/31/2025 5:05:00 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable to U.S. President Donald Trump, offering sincere condolences over the victims of the plane crash near Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C., which claimed the lives of all passengers. (end)
